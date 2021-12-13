 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Halo Infinite’s new multiplayer playlists — including Slayer — coming Tuesday

New, 2 comments

A variation on the basic Slayer playlist will come later

By Nicole Carpenter
Two players in a warthog shooting at enemies in Halo multiplayer Image: 343 Industries/Microsoft Studios

Halo Infinite will get four new multiplayer playlists Tuesday, according to developer 343 Industries.

The developer launched Halo Infinite’s multiplayer mode last month, but without a number of different playlists and modes that fans enjoyed in previous games. In December, 343 Industries said it would update the game to include these modes. The new modes — Fiesta, Tactical Slayer (or SWAT), Free-for-All, and Slayer — will be added to Halo Infinite on Tuesday, Dec. 14, alongside an update to the game’s battle pass system. Since Halo Infinite’s multiplayer launch in November, the team’s made plenty of adjustments to that system, but it’s still tweaking things to get it right.

“Next week’s update will also include adjustments to challenges including removing some particularly frustrating mode-specific ones, reducing some requirements for others, making the weekly ultimate challenge less intensive (getting there is tough enough), and adding brand new challenges specific to the new playlists,” Halo Infinite community lead Brian Jarrard wrote on Reddit.

Jarrard also said that 343 Industries will update Halo Infinite with a new iteration on the Slayer playlist, with different variants of the mode, after the holiday break. The Slayer playlist coming Tuesday will be a basic one to start, with other variants coming later.

Next Up In News

Loading comments...

The Latest

Cookie Run: Kingdom codes guide

By Julia Lee

The next Critical Role comic tells the story of half-orc Fjord Stone

By Charlie Hall

Minecraft Java players advised to update game to fix major security exploit

By Ana Diaz

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore trailer shows us Mads Mikkelsen’s Grindelwald

By Austen Goslin
13 comments / new

NBA 2K22 Locker Code guide

By Jeffrey Parkin

Dead by Daylight codes guide

By Jeffrey Parkin