The next Critical Role comic tells the story of half-orc Fjord Stone

Critical Role fans’ favorite half-orc will be the subject of a new Dark Horse comic book. Critical Role: The Mighty Nein Origins - Fjord Stone arrives July 13, 2022. The $17.99 hardcover graphic novel will be available online and at your local bookstore or comic shop.

Launched in 2014, Critical Role is a Dungeons & Dragons actual play experience now in its third season. Fjord Stone joined the fun with the cast of season 2, which launched in 2018. The half-orc was created and played by voice actor Travis Willingham (Batman: Bad Blood, Full Metal Alchemist: Brotherhood).

Handling the writing for this comic will be Kevin Burke and Chris “Doc” Wyatt, both writers on the upcoming Critical Role Amazon Prime Streaming animated series, The Legend of Vox Machina. Art will be handled by Selina Espiritu, with color by Diana Sousa and lettering by Ariana Maher. Both Dungeon Master Matthew Mercer and Willingham contributed to the story.

“Growing up in an orphanage on the Menagerie Coast, Fjord Stone has never been comfortable with the assumptions people draw from his half-orc heritage,” Dark Horse said in a news release. “His sweet, sensitive nature will do him no favors in Port Damali. Luckily, a chance meeting lands Fjord with a job, a mentor, and more adventure than he could ever dream of on the path that will eventually lead him to the rest of the Mighty Nein!”

This will be the fifth comic in the Origins series. The first, starring Jester Lavorre, was published in November. Additional issues will celebrate Caleb Widogast, Yasha Nydoorin, and Nott the Brave.