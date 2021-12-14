Not even Master Chief could eat this giant sandwich

Halo Infinite’s open world of Zeta Halo is filled with all sorts of wonders: giant underground bases filled with technological marvels, Banished outposts, and a lively overworld.

And then, there is a giant sandwich.

No this isn’t a joke, it’s an Easter Egg! The enormous sandwich is an actual landmark in the game that you can go see in Zeta Halo. It’s located south of the Spire in the area of the map labeled Connections. To get to it, you’ll need to grapple your way through a base and find it nestled in an isolated dark room within the cave. When you arrive, you’ll see that the sandwich is surrounded by grunts, which appear to be worshipping the hearty lunch.

Halo Infinite, whose single-player campaign launched Dec. 8, introduces the open-world format to the classic Halo formula, presenting an archipelago of alien islands for the player to explore. There are caves and subterranean bases beneath these islands, which is where players are finding many of the Easter eggs.

“I can’t believe it only took two days to find this one,” Halo community director John Junyszek said. Junyszek retweeted a clip was from YouTuber xGarbett, who posted a video showing how to find the big sandwich.

I can't believe it only took two days to find this one https://t.co/1lsYwbmPKb — John Junyszek (@Unyshek) December 10, 2021

Like any good piece of environmental storytelling, the presence of such a sandwich only prompts further questions: How big do you think Master Chief’s appetite is? Do you think he could eat it? We know that he poops and pees in his suit; what would it be like to pass the resulting payload of this bad boy through his suit?

Unfortunately, we don't have the answers to the sandwich. The good news is this is likely the first of many goofy discoveries that await in Halo Infinite.