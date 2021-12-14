DC’s Batman/Superman comic returns in 2022 from legend Mark Waid

DC’s oldest team up book will return in 2022 with a new creative team. Comics veteran writer Mark Waid (Kingdom Come, Daredevil) will team with the dynamic talents of artist Dan Mora (Detective Comics) for Batman/Superman: World’s Finest, and Batman and Superman themselves will team with ... the Doom Patrol?

Readers will be able to get a first taste of Waid and Mora’s plans for the Dark Knight and the Man of Steel in the back up story Detective Comics #1050, due out on Jan. 25, 2022. Mora has already released a peek at the classic Batman and Superman looks he’s using for the story.

But, Polygon can reveal, Waid and Mora’s Batman and Superman will burst out of Detective Comics and into their own series in March. Batman/Superman: World’s Finest #1 will hit shelves on March 15, 2022, with variant covers by Mora, Jim Lee, Stanley “Artgerm” Lau, Jason Fabok, Evan “Doc” Shaner, Lee Weeks, and twin covers from Chip Zdarsky that ... well, take a look for yourself, courtesy of DC Comics:

Brilliant.

Check out the rest of Batman/Superman: World’s Finest #1’s covers, and DC’s official synopsis, below: