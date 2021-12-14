 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Superman and Batman high five in space on a cover for Batman/Superman: World’s Finest #1 (2022). Image: Evan “Doc” Shaner/DC Comics

Filed under:

DC’s Batman/Superman comic returns in 2022 from legend Mark Waid

Alongside superstar artist Dan Mora

By Susana Polo

DC’s oldest team up book will return in 2022 with a new creative team. Comics veteran writer Mark Waid (Kingdom Come, Daredevil) will team with the dynamic talents of artist Dan Mora (Detective Comics) for Batman/Superman: World’s Finest, and Batman and Superman themselves will team with ... the Doom Patrol?

Readers will be able to get a first taste of Waid and Mora’s plans for the Dark Knight and the Man of Steel in the back up story Detective Comics #1050, due out on Jan. 25, 2022. Mora has already released a peek at the classic Batman and Superman looks he’s using for the story.

Character designs for Batman and Superman. Batman is in his classic blue and grey with a black bat on a yellow oval, and Superman is in his classic blue and red with red trunks and a spit curl. Image: Dan Mora/DC Comics

But, Polygon can reveal, Waid and Mora’s Batman and Superman will burst out of Detective Comics and into their own series in March. Batman/Superman: World’s Finest #1 will hit shelves on March 15, 2022, with variant covers by Mora, Jim Lee, Stanley “Artgerm” Lau, Jason Fabok, Evan “Doc” Shaner, Lee Weeks, and twin covers from Chip Zdarsky that ... well, take a look for yourself, courtesy of DC Comics:

“Hey Superman, looking forward to the first issue of Batman &amp; Sup—” Batman begins to say, as Superman interrupts him with a slap across the face, yelling “It’s Superman/Batman: World’s Finest! on the cover of Batman/Superman: World’s Finest #1 (2022). Image: Chip Zdarsky/DC Comics
“Hey Batman, looking forward to the first issue of Superman &amp; Bat—” Superman begins to say, as Batman interrupts him with a slap across the face, yelling “It’s Batman/Superman: World’s Finest! on the cover of Batman/Superman: World’s Finest #1 (2022). Image: Chip Zdarsky/DC Comics

Brilliant.

Check out the rest of Batman/Superman: World’s Finest #1’s covers, and DC’s official synopsis, below:

The Dark Knight. The Man of Steel. They are the two finest superheroes that the world has ever known...and they’re together again in an epic new series from the legendary talents of Mark Waid and Dan Mora!

In the not-too-distant past, Superman’s powers are super-charged from a devastating chemical attack by the villain Metallo ... and the only ally that the ultra-powerful Man of Tomorrow can turn to in this turbulent hour is Gotham’s own dark vengeance: the Batman. A nearly fatal burst of power drives Bruce Wayne to his own extreme measures to help his friend ... enlisting none other than the Doom Patrol for aid.

It’s the world’s greatest superheroes from the world’s greatest comic book talent in an epic comic book experience that kicks off the next big events in the DCU. Get ready, it’s time to soar.

Superman and Batman high five in space on a cover for Batman/Superman: World’s Finest #1 (2022). Image: Evan “Doc” Shaner/DC Comics
Hank Henshaw/Cyborg Superman squares up against Azrael/Batman on the cover of Batman/Superman: World’s Finest #1 (2022). Image: Lee Weeks/DC Comics
Superman and Batman pose heroically on the cover of Batman/Superman: World’s Finest #1 (2022). Image: Jim Lee/DC Comics
Superman, Batman, and Jerry Seinfeld get coffee in the Batmobile on the cover of Batman/Superman: World’s Finest #1 (2022). Image: Dan Mora/DC Comics
Batman and Superman pose heroically on the cover of Batman/Superman: World’s Finest #1 (2022). Image: Jason Fabok/DC Comics
Supergirl and Batgirl pose heroically back to back on the cover of Batman/Superman: World’s Finest #1 (2022). Image: Stanley “Artgerm” Lau/DC Comics
Superman and Batman in a collage of their various supporting characters on the cover of Batman/Superman: World’s Finest #1 (2022). Image: Dan Mora/DC Comics
Culture

Not even Master Chief could eat this giant sandwich

News

Halo servers for Xbox 360 games shutting down next month

Nintendo Switch

Final Fantasy kart racer Chocobo GP comes to Switch in March

View all stories in News

Loading comments...