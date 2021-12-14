Everything Everywhere All At Once stars Michelle Yeoh at the epicenter of the multiverse

The multiverse is in the zeitgeist, but a new A24 movie dares to ask the question we never knew we wanted answered: What if Michelle Yeoh was at the epicenter of the multiverse?

In Everything Everywhere All At Once, Michelle Yeoh plays a woman who just needs to do her taxes — except she’s pulled into a universe-hopping sci-fi adventure, where she is the only one who can save the world from certain doom by tapping into the skills and emotions of all versions of herself across infinite dimensions. This means a master chef Michelle Yeoh, a martial arts expert Michelle Yeoh, an opera singer Michelle Yeoh, and even an ... animated Michelle Yeoh.

The movie comes from the directors of Swiss Army Man, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert. In addition to Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All At Once stars Ke Huy Quan, Stephanie Hsu, Jenny Slate, Harry Shum Jr., James Hong, and Jamie Lee Curtis.

Everything Everywhere All At Once hits theaters on March 25, 2022.