Watch Nintendo’s latest Indie World stream

Twenty minutes of new and upcoming independent games coming soon to Switch

By Owen S. Good

Nintendo’s latest Indie World Showcase airs on Wednesday, offering another 20-minute glance at independent games coming soon to the Nintendo Switch. You can follow all the developments right here.

The Indie World livestream begins at noon EST/9 a.m. PST on Dec. 15. The YouTube livestream is above. It’s also available from Nintendo’s official website and Nintendo’s Twitch channel.

Nintendo’s most recent Indie World update was broadcast in August, offering news on Shovel Knight: Pocket Dungeon, Tetris Effect, Metal Slug Tactics, Chucklefish’s Eastward, Loop Hero, Bomb Rush Cyberfunk, and Axiom Verge 2, which launched that day.

Nintendo typically announces new indie games available in the eShop on the same day as an Indie World broadcast, so chances are good that new games will be live after the broadcast ends. In August, Boyfriend Dungeon, Necrobarista: Final Pour, Garden Story, Islanders: Console Edition, Slime Rancher: Plortable Edition, and Curious Expedition 2 all launched on the eShop after Indie World concluded.

