343 tweaks Halo Infinite challenges for speedier battle pass progression

Halo Infinite developer 343 Industries added new playlists to the free-to-play multiplayer game Tuesday, but the update came with a few other tweaks, too.

Alongside the new modes (Fiesta, SWAT, Free-for-All, and Slayer) 343 Industries continued to tweak its battle pass progression, which has been a source of contention for players since Halo Infinite’s multiplayer launched in November. This week’s update — the third since launch on Nov. 15 — targets Halo Infinite’s Challenges, which provide extra experience points for players that meet the requirements, like completing a Stronghold match or playing a mode like Capture-the-Flag.

“Challenges have been iterated and tuned, removing outliers and adjusting troublesome entries, while also helping to speed up overall Battle Pass progression,” 343 Industries said in a Halo Waypoint blog post. “So far, we’re happy with the results of these changes, but we know there are plenty of opportunities to continue evolving and improving.”

Tuesday’s update removed certain challenges, like ones that are mode- and activity-specific. If they haven’t been removed, they’ve had their requirements lowered, or “weight reduced across the challenge pool.” General challenge weight, instead, has been increased.

The frustration players had with those sorts of challenges is that there’s no way to choose to play a certain mode, like Oddball or Strongholds. You simply have to keep queueing in hopes of one of those being chosen.

New challenges added Tuesday are as follows, straight from 343:

Personal Score – Accumulate personal score in the specified playlist to complete

Kills – Earn the required # of kills in a specific playlist

Double Kills – Earn double kills in a specific playlist

Complete Games – Play and complete games in a specific playlist

Win – Win games in a specific playlist

Requirements and given XP will vary, 343 Industries said, “depending on the rarity type of the challenge,” which range from Normal to Legendary — like the game’s difficulty levels.

For event challenges, 343 Industries said it’s tweaking how those work, with event-specific ones joining the rotation more frequently. “And, while Events will often still have a finite limit to the number of challenges available in a given week — meaning it will take playing across a few weeks to fully complete — the maximum will increase to provide more buffer and let highly engaged players progress a bit faster,” the developer wrote.

343 Industries will have more information on those event changes when the Fracture: Tenrai one returns Jan. 4.