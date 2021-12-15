Funimation and Crunchyroll are getting new Attack on Titan episodes this week

Funimation and Crunchyroll are getting eight new episodes of Attack on Titan in anticipation of the airing of Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2. Previously, the episodes were only available on DVD, but they will now be released to the streaming services on Dec. 19.

Attack on Titan began in 2013 and follows the young Eren Yeager as he joins the Scout Regiment — an army that seeks to defend his world from monstrous giants called Titans that threaten humanity. These eight episodes take place “before and between” the first three seasons of the anime series, a release said. They’ll launch stateside with the subtitled versions first, with the dubbed versions coming in 2022.

The episodes focus on a wide variety of characters, with each highlighting individual stories not shown in the mainline series. The first three episodes follow the eccentric scientist Hange Zoë as they attempt to capture their first live Titan. Episodes four and five tell the backstories of Captain Levi and Commander Erwin Smith, and the rest are based on the Attack on Titan: Lost Girls spinoff and focus on Annie Leonhart and Mikasa Ackermann.

The mainline Attack on Titan show has had a somewhat drawn-out ending. The final season aired in March, but after what might be the final episode, Studio MAPPA announced that the finale season would get a part two. Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 is currently scheduled to be released on Jan. 9, 2022.