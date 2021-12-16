Wield magic and a giant hammer fit for Thor in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Borderlands spinoff Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is getting giant Thor-like hammers, lots-a magic, a dank swamp, and plenty of other magical shenanigans. Gearbox Software and 2K revealed a new gameplay trailer that dives into the game on Wednesday. In addition to showing off two new classes of fighters, the developers revealed a set of new environments and eccentric new monsters to fight, like giant mushrooms.

The framing device of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is that its story is a tabletop role-playing game campaign. Because of this, you’ll be able to create a “multiclass” version of the Fatemaker — which is the name for your hero in the game. Developers revealed a deeper look into Wonderlands’ fantasy-driven world at the 2021 Game Awards last week.

According to a release and trailer, there are two new classes: Spellshots and Clawbringers. Spellshots are wizards that also wield guns and mow monsters down with a combination of magic and steel. Clawbringers, on the other hand, are giant hammer-wielding warriors; the trailer showed that players who pick this class will even be able to retrieve their hammer as if they were Thor. In addition to these new classes, the trailer showed three new areas: The Weepwild Dankness, which is a stinky swamp, the purple lightning-enshrined Fearamid, and the goblin city of Mount Craw.

A release from 2K also shared more details on gameplay modes and combat mechanics. According to the release, your party will be able to have up to four Fatemakers, with the toughness of enemies scaling according to the number of players you have. There will be millions of different guns, elemental-based strengths and weaknesses, and wards, rings, and amulets to help buff up your character and their items. There’s a lot that’s new, so you can check out the full breakdown of announced features on the developer’s game guide.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands will launch on March 25, 2022 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. It will come to Windows PC exclusively via the Epic Games Store at launch, and it’ll be released to other PC digital storefronts later in 2022.