Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender finds its Azula and other key female roles

The terrifying teen gets her live-action casting

By Ana Diaz
Azula looking into the camera with a smirk Image: Nickelodeon

Netflix has casted its live-action Azula and Suki, along with three other roles. The streaming service has added five members to the cast of its Avatar: The Last Airbender series in total: Azula, Suki, Yukari, Avatar Kyoshi, and Gran Gran.

Azula, the treacherous younger sister of Prince Zuko, will be played by Elizabeth Yu (Untitled Ray Romano Film, All My Love), and the fierce leader of the Kyoshi Warriors, Suki, will be played by Maria Zhang. Tamlyn Tomita (The Good Doctor, Cobra Kai) will play Suki’s mother Yukari, Yvonne Chapman will play Avatar Kyoshi (Kung Fu, Family Law), and Casey Camp-Horinek (Barking Water, Reservation Dogs) will play Katara’s and Sokka’s grandmother, Gran Gran.

The five cast members will join the previously announced cast: Daniel Dae Kim will play Fire Lord Ozai along with Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as Uncle Iroh, Gordon Cormier as Aang, Kiawentiio as Katara, Dallas Liu as Prince Zuko, and Ian Ousley as Sokka.

There’s no release date for the live-action Avatar series yet, but Netflix started production on the show in Vancouver in November.

