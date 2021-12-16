Nintendo fixes Animal Crossing’s naked villager glitch

Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ villagers have decided to put their clothes back on. Yes, Nintendo has issued a fix for a bug that let villagers roam around naked.
Players started noticing the glitch in December, and it seemed to apply only to villagers in different facilities — like the café or a store — in Happy Home Paradise. Looks like it was a wild first half of December for those villagers! Nintendo explained in patch notes released Wednesday that the issue was specifically with villagers in facilities that were wearing custom-made clothes. Either way, it has been fixed, and all your island residents (except K.K. Slider, who is always nude) should be wearing clothes once again.
Nintendo also fixed a number of other bugs with the update — one with the ladder setup kit and another with seasonal recipes.
Here are the full patch notes, straight from Nintendo:
Fixed Issues
- Fixed an issue where the ”ladder set-up kit” could disappear when the game was saved with the “ladder set-up kit” placed on the diagonal cliff on the third tier of a cliff formation.
- Fixed an issue where under ”Seasonal Recipes” for DIY recipes, the ”maple-leaf rug” and “frozen floor tiles” were not being displayed under the appropriate seasons.
- Other fixes have also been made for more enjoyable gameplay.
Fixed Issues related to DLC
The following issues related to the paid DLC Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise have been fixed.
- Fixed an issue where facility members wearing clothing that uses Custom Designs appear to not be wearing any clothing.
- Fixed an issue in ”Showroom”, where uploading player’s facilities after visiting another player’s facilities resulted in members of player’s facilities appearing as island residents that visited the facilities.
- Other fixes have also been made for more enjoyable gameplay.
