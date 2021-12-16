Nintendo fixes Animal Crossing’s naked villager glitch

Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ villagers have decided to put their clothes back on. Yes, Nintendo has issued a fix for a bug that let villagers roam around naked.

Players started noticing the glitch in December, and it seemed to apply only to villagers in different facilities — like the café or a store — in Happy Home Paradise. Looks like it was a wild first half of December for those villagers! Nintendo explained in patch notes released Wednesday that the issue was specifically with villagers in facilities that were wearing custom-made clothes. Either way, it has been fixed, and all your island residents (except K.K. Slider, who is always nude) should be wearing clothes once again.

Nintendo also fixed a number of other bugs with the update — one with the ladder setup kit and another with seasonal recipes.

Here are the full patch notes, straight from Nintendo:

Fixed Issues

Fixed an issue where the ”ladder set-up kit” could disappear when the game was saved with the “ladder set-up kit” placed on the diagonal cliff on the third tier of a cliff formation.

Fixed an issue where under ”Seasonal Recipes” for DIY recipes, the ”maple-leaf rug” and “frozen floor tiles” were not being displayed under the appropriate seasons.

Other fixes have also been made for more enjoyable gameplay.

Fixed Issues related to DLC

The following issues related to the paid DLC Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise have been fixed.