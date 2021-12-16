A Sekiro-inspired 2D platformer is coming from the creators of Devotion

Red Candle Games is best known for its work on psychological horror games like Detention and (the highly controversial) Devotion, but it’s making a big swerve for its next project, Nine Sols. The Taiwanese developer announced its next project on Thursday, calling it a “2D action platformer with Sekiro-inspired deflection-focused combat.”

The developer is, of course, referring to FromSoftware’s samurai action game, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, which requires fast reflexes and patience to prevail in combat.

On social media, Red Candle further describes Nine Sols as a “lore rich” and “hand-drawn” Asian fantasy. “[E]xplore the land once home to an ancient alien race, and follow a vengeful hero’s quest to slay the 9 Sols, formidable rulers of this forsaken realm.”

The developer also released a piece of artwork for Nine Sols, showing a catlike creature staring at its own reflection in a pool of blood. While the character appears to exist in a futuristic, cyberpunk world, the environment reflecting in the pool appears to be hyper-natural, with floating mountains and a large moon in the deep background.

Back in March, Red Candle posted a short video teaser of a work-in-progress project, which appears to match Nine Sols’ description.

Red Candle Games did not announce a release window or platforms for Nine Sols. The developer released 2017’s Detention on a variety of PC, mobile, and console platforms, while its follow-up game, 2019’s Devotion, was for Mac and Windows PC only.