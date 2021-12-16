 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

A Sekiro-inspired 2D platformer is coming from the creators of Devotion

New, 3 comments

Red Candle Games teases its next game, Nine Sols

By Michael McWhertor
Flipped artwork of Nine Sols from Red Candle Games Image: Red Candle Games

Red Candle Games is best known for its work on psychological horror games like Detention and (the highly controversial) Devotion, but it’s making a big swerve for its next project, Nine Sols. The Taiwanese developer announced its next project on Thursday, calling it a “2D action platformer with Sekiro-inspired deflection-focused combat.”

The developer is, of course, referring to FromSoftware’s samurai action game, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, which requires fast reflexes and patience to prevail in combat.

On social media, Red Candle further describes Nine Sols as a “lore rich” and “hand-drawn” Asian fantasy. “[E]xplore the land once home to an ancient alien race, and follow a vengeful hero’s quest to slay the 9 Sols, formidable rulers of this forsaken realm.”

The developer also released a piece of artwork for Nine Sols, showing a catlike creature staring at its own reflection in a pool of blood. While the character appears to exist in a futuristic, cyberpunk world, the environment reflecting in the pool appears to be hyper-natural, with floating mountains and a large moon in the deep background.

First artwork of Nine Sols, featuring a catlike creature studying its own reflection in a pool of blood. The environment in the reflection appears different from the creature’s world. Image: Red Candle Games

Back in March, Red Candle posted a short video teaser of a work-in-progress project, which appears to match Nine Sols’ description.

Red Candle Games did not announce a release window or platforms for Nine Sols. The developer released 2017’s Detention on a variety of PC, mobile, and console platforms, while its follow-up game, 2019’s Devotion, was for Mac and Windows PC only.

Next Up In News

Loading comments...

The Latest

Halo Infinite guide: Riven Gate collectibles

By Jeffrey Parkin

Halo Infinite guide: Winter Contingency multiplayer event

By Jeffrey Parkin

Filed under:

Pokémon Go Kyurem raid guide: Weakness and best moveset

By Julia Lee

Pokémon Go Holiday 2021 event guide

By Julia Lee

Spider-Man: No Way Home’s 2 post-credits scenes connect two Marvel Universes

By Austen Goslin
2 comments / new

Hawkeye directors explain how they handled the show’s biggest MCU crossovers

By Tasha Robinson
10 comments / new