Epic Games Store adds newfangled ‘shopping cart,’ gets swamped by holiday sale

The Epic Games Store’s annual holiday sale kickoff, leavened with an offer of free Shenmue 3, has sent a ton of traffic into the marketplace and advisories that users may face delays or checkout errors.
Possibly aggravating the situation is the fact that the Epic Games Store — which is still just 3 years old — only added a shopping cart feature last week. That’s right: You can now buy multiple things with one click. (“We know, we know,” Epic said in a tweet Dec. 9.)
But the multi-item cart is key to extracting the most value out of a repeating $10 off coupon for every game priced $14.99 or more. That means folks buying three $14.99 games would get a combined $30 off — in such a case, that’s buy one, get two free.
Many games are priced higher (and some others don’t meet the threshold), but still, so many are taking the deal that Epic had to place a 50-game limit on checkouts for the sale, which runs until Jan. 6.
This filter shows everything that’s $14.99 and up, but if you’re looking for three good ones that are within range of that figure, Death’s Door is $14.99, The Forgotten City is $18.74, and Hitman 3, stretching things just a bit, is $23.99. But all three are among Polygon’s 50 best games of 2021.
If Hitman 3’s price is too much, there’s always Sid Meier’s Civilization 6 at $14.99, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 for $19.99, or Hades at $16.24.
The holiday sale has also lopped 30% or more off current releases Battlefield 2042, Far Cry 6, Jurassic World Evolution 2, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, and Back 4 Blood, putting them all in the $35 to $42 range.
All this assumes you can get your cart picked and packed and checked out. Epic Games Store’s official Twitter account said support staff are “actively investigating and working to scale.”
Loading comments...