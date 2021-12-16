Overwatch Winter Wonderland 2021 is live, with a perfect Wrecking Ball skin

Overwatch’s annual Winter Wonderland event is here, bringing with it a batch of new wintry and holiday-themed skins, like Reindeer Orisa and the equally perfect Snowman Wrecking Ball. Winter Wonderland 2021 will run in Overwatch from Dec. 16 through Jan. 6, 2022.

Previous Winter Wonderland brawl events (Mei’s Snowball Offensive, Yeti Hunt, Snowball Deathmatch, and 4v4 Freezethaw Elimination) also return in Overwatch’s Arcade card. Weekly challenges are also live, letting players earn a trio of Epic-tier skins by winning games across various game modes.

Here’s the rollout for Overwatch Winter Wonderland 2021’s weekly challenge cosmetics, which require playing up to 27 games to earn:

Week 1: Wooltide Tracer

Week 2: Mistletoe Symmetra

Week 3: Peppermint Bark Brigitte

You can check out the five Legendary skins coming to Overwatch (Reindeer Orisa, Sleighing D.Va, Snowman Wrecking Ball, Ice Wraith Genji, and Snowboarder Baptiste) in the gallery below. Those Legendary skins can be earned from loot boxes.

Grid View Image: Blizzard Entertainment

Image: Blizzard Entertainment

Image: Blizzard Entertainment

Image: Blizzard Entertainment

Image: Blizzard Entertainment

Image: Blizzard Entertainment

Image: Blizzard Entertainment

Image: Blizzard Entertainment

Image: Blizzard Entertainment

Image: Blizzard Entertainment

Image: Blizzard Entertainment

Image: Blizzard Entertainment

Overwatch Winter Wonderland 2021 is now live on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Windows PC, and Xbox One.

We still don’t know when we’ll get the Overwatch sequel that Blizzard announced back in 2019, but we know it won’t be any time soon. Blizzard Entertainment announced an additional delay for Overwatch 2 (but did not specify a release window) in November. Parent company Activision Blizzard said it was giving the development team “extra time to complete production and continue growing their creative resources to support the titles after launch,” acknowledging turmoil and turnover at Blizzard as contributing to the game’s longer-than-expected development.

Activision Blizzard is currently facing multiple lawsuits and federal investigations, as well as calls for its CEO, Bobby Kotick, to resign over serious allegations of sexual harassment and assault at the publisher and its studios, including Blizzard.