A new Dragonlance trilogy begins in 2022

Dragonlance: Dragons of Deceit, the next book in the Dragonlance series of Dungeons & Dragons novels, arrives on Aug. 9, 2022. Written by creators Margaret Weis and Tracy Hickman. Its release follows months of litigation with rights holders Wizards of the Coast. Weis made the announcement on Twitter.

The Dragonlance Chronicles began with D&D’s original publisher TSR in 1984, with Dragons of Autumn Twilight. It introduced fans to the world of Krynn, and characters such as Tanis Half-Elven, Raistlin, Flint Fireforge, and Goldmoon. The original trilogy also included the novels Dragons of Winter Night and Dragons of Spring Dawning. The Dragonlance franchise also included numerous tabletop role-playing adventures that were designed and published contemporaneously. The world of Krynn and its characters have since made cameos in many D&D publications, including recent game books for 5th edition.

The existence of not one but three new Dragonlance novels came to light in October 2020 when Weis and Hickman filed suit against Wizards of the Coast. The pair claimed breach of contact, and requested a jury trial and $10 million in damages. The issue was settled in January 2021, clearing the way for the publication of these new books. In September, Hickman told Polygon in an interview that he was “gratified” with the settlement.

It’s official! Dragons of Deceit by Margaret Weis and Tracy Hickman, published by Del Rey, will be released August 9, 2022. We’re returning to old friends while introducing a new heroine to the classic world of Dragonlance. pic.twitter.com/JS5LS8kEIl — Margaret Weis (@WeisMargaret) December 17, 2021

“This story that we’re telling in this new series is very much a capstone for us,” he said at the time. “It was important to us that we be able to tell the story we wanted to tell, and that we tell a story that brought all of us together again in Dragonlance.”

On Friday, Weis let slip for the first time what that story will be about.

“We’re returning to old friends,” Weis said in a tweet, “while introducing a new heroine to the classic world of Dragonlance.”

Cover art, released today, shows a trio of characters wearing armor and holding weapons. Behind them stands a proud young dragon. Pre-orders are available at local booksellers and online.