Beadle & Grimm’s announces a new high-end line of accessories for Magic: The Gathering

Beadle & Grimm’s, the company responsible for those lavish sets of Dungeons & Dragons accessories, is launching a new line of high-end products for Magic: The Gathering. Its first offering will be a bundle of gear themed for Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty. Pre-orders start Friday at 3 p.m. EST, with products tentatively expected to ship the same day as the set’s physical launch on Feb. 18.

Founded in 2018, Beadle & Grimm’s has created multiple high-end versions of officially licensed D&D adventures, including Eberron: Rising from the Last War, Baldur’s Gate: Descent into Avernus, and Icewind Dale: Rime of the Frostmaiden. Limited edition sets can go for as much as $499, and include the entire published adventure plus dozens of handouts, maps, and art, plus jewelry and other props. This new line of Magic-themed merchandise follows a similar strategy, riffing on the mashup of cyberpunk and traditional Japanese art styles found in the upcoming set.

“It’s the single most ambitious project we’ve ever done,” co-founder Matthew Lillard told Polygon in an interview. “Most of the time we end up taking a book and we break it out. We take encounter cards, and we break them out. There’s a lot of work that can happen around a computer that then goes to a printer. [...] So this is complicated, because we’re now moving in 20 pieces that we’re making from literally all over the globe.”

Kamigawa: Platinum Edition costs $499 and won’t come with any Magic cards at all. What it will include is everything else you need to play the new set, and then some. There are exclusive art prints, hundreds of card sleeves, and a first-of-its-kind light-up play mat. Here’s a full list of what’s inside:

Demon-themed Lightning Blue Deck Box

100 Gold Dragon Sleeves

LED Playmat

Kamigawa Art Card Folio

Kamigawa World Map

Kamigawa Metal Counter Set

Demon Mask Necklace

Sidekick Plush

Exclusive Black & Neon Pink Neon Dynasty-Themed Backpack

Kami-themed Neon Pink Deck Box

100 Black Dragon Sleeves

Sword-Adorned Card Vault

Kamigawa Wall Art Poster

5 Lithographic Art Prints

In-World Guide to Kamigawa

Art-inspired Life Counter

Beadle & Grimm’s is also selling a Silver Edition for $199, which includes a subset of the above items.

But why is Kamigawa, an unusual set of Magic cards that takes place in the far future, the right place for Beadle & Grimm’s to get involved with a new product line?

“We’re playing Innistrad right now,” Lillard said, “that sort of darker, more right-down-the-middle style of Magic. For us, [Kamigawa is] a great way to launch because I think that the world is sexy. I feel like it’s new. Wizards of the Coast is really pushing it, and I think bringing out a new product line with, kind of, this new skin and electric sort of take on it offered a great opportunity to make cool things.”

Lillard told Polygon that his team has more plans for future sets of Magic cards, but nothing that can be announced at this time.

“I think we’re going to learn a lot once we get to market and hear what people’s responses are,” he said. “Hopefully they respond to a whole bunch of stuff in one bag. If not, you know, I think we will adapt and overcome and sort of listen to what the market wants.”