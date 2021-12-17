Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance released on PC after 20 years

Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance, the cult classic action role-playing game from the Forgotten Realms setting of Dungeons & Dragons, is finally available on PC — 20 years after it debuted on consoles.

The PC version arrived Friday on Linux, Mac, and Windows via Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store for $29.99. This modern re-release of Dark Alliance, from publishers Interplay Entertainment and Wizards of the Coast, debuted seven months ago on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. It retains the isometric view and local co-op play of Black Isle Studios’ original game, while updating the graphics with support for 4K resolution.

Everything fans know and love is there: Take a trip into the world of Faerûn, and choose a customizable hero from the game’s three characters: Kromlech (dwarven fighter), Vahn (human archer), and Adrianna (elven sorceress). Along the way, you’ll fight your way through monsters and traps, learn spells, and find loot — traveling through numerous locations from the Marshes of Chelimber to the sewers beneath Baldur’s Gate.

Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance debuted in 2001 on PlayStation 2. Ports were released on Xbox and GameCube in 2002, and then on Game Boy Advance in 2003. Dark Alliance was the first Baldur’s Gate game to launch on consoles instead of PC — and now it’s finally playable on computers.