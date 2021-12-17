Halo Infinite’s Big Team Battle matchmaking causing errors, fix coming in January

Halo Infinite’s Big Team Battle matchmaking has been causing issues for players, with errors popping up this week. Developer 343 Industries acknowledged the problem in a forum post Friday, noting that the team hasn’t found the cause for the issue just yet. A fix should be issued in January 2022, according to the update.

Over the past few days, 343 Industries did make some adjustments to the playlist to see if they helped. They didn’t make much of a difference, the studio said, so those changes have been reverted. (343 Industries first reduced the max number of teammates from 12 to 10, then disabled the “join-in-progress” feature. Both are back in the game as of Friday morning.)

“Unfortunately, the complex nature of this problem, coupled with the impending holidays, means we will be unable to resolve this issue for at least a few more weeks,” 343 Industries said in a statement. “Work continues as possible but with upcoming closures and dependencies — and a critical need to ensure the team has adequate time to recharge after a tough year — we are targeting a patch in January. This issue is a top priority and we hope to have updates to share once everyone is able to re-engage after the break.”

Until the issue is fixed, 343 Industries suggests queueing into Big Team Battle matches as solo players, rather than in big groups.

“In the meantime, we do know that solo queue players have a much greater likelihood of successfully loading into a BTB match,” the developer said. “On the other hand, we know that larger fireteams increase the odds that one or more players will encounter this issue and fail to load into the game. While solo queue players will still periodically experience matchmaking failures, it does appear to work the majority of the time and if not, it often works on the next attempt. In some cases a player may get stuck in a continuous loop of errors which is best resolved by just force quitting the game and restarting.”