Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War anime arriving for the fall 2022 season

Some great anime news in time for the holidays: On Saturday, Bleach creator Tite Kubo announced out of Jump Festa in Japan that Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War would finally get its anime adaptation. The series is set for release in October 2022.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War sees the return or soul reaper Ichigo Kurosaki as he jumps back into the battle with Zanpakuto in hand. Unfortunately, all hell is breaking loose, as an uptick in Hollows descend upon the World of the Living, and the soul reapers’ home, Seireitei, comes under attack.

The original serialization of Bleach ended in 2016, but the anime ended in 2014, finishing up with the Lost Substitute Shinigami arc. This left the anime without the proper conclusion for many years. Though the Thousand-Year Blood War arc is hotly debated among fans for being the best or the worst, fans wanted their cherished shōnen series to get the ending it deserved. Now it’s finally on the horizon.

The Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War anime comes from studio Pierrot and director Tomohisa Taguchi (Twin Star Exorcists), with character designs from Bleach anime stalwart Masashi Kudo. And as part of the general reveal, Viz Media joined Tite Kubo in announcing that it has secured the worldwide rights to distribute the anime next October.

On top of the anime, Viz will also knock down the price of the complete series of Bleach (English dubbed, 13 seasons, 366 episodes) — a set that might typically run you over $1,000 — for a mere $99 during “anime month” in February 2022.

Here are first look images from the newly released teaser for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War: