Got Final Fantasy 7 Remake on PS Plus? You can upgrade it this week

Players who claimed the PlayStation 4 version of Final Fantasy 7 Remake in March, when it was offered by PlayStation Plus’ Instant Game Collection, can upgrade to the PlayStation 5 version on Wednesday, Dec. 22.

Square Enix’s Twitter account for the game announced the upgrade offer on Sunday. Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade, as the PS5 version is called, launched on June 10. The PS5-only premium story expansion Episode Intermission is also on sale (25% off) for a limited time. It’s normally $19.99.

Episode Intermission stars Yuffie Kisaragi as a playable character. Those who bought Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade in full got Episode Intermission for free; those who had previously purchased Final Fantasy 7 Remake on PS4 had to buy the expansion. It can’t be purchased from the PlayStation Store without Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade launched on Dec. 16 for Windows PC via the Epic Games Store. The game is an enhanced and updated version of Square Enix’s classic Final Fantasy 7 for PlayStation, which launched in 1997. The long-awaited remake was announced at E3 2015 and launched for PlayStation 4 on April 10, 2020.

Correction: A previous version of this post mistakenly said the upgrade from PS4 to PS5 is free. Players must pay for the upgrade. Square Enix hasn’t specified pricing.