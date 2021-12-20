Games Workshop will reprint one of 2021’s most controversial games after all

Warhammer Quest: Cursed City, perhaps the most controversial boxed set produced by Games Workshop in 2021, will be reprinted in 2022. The decision appears to be an about face from a previous comment made by the notoriously press-shy publisher in April. The announcement was made Monday on the official Warhammer community website. Polygon has reached out for more details on the decision.

Cursed City, set in the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar high-fantasy universe, is a direct descendant of the 1989 dungeon crawling classic, HeroQuest. The light role-playing game was a joint collaboration between Milton Bradley and Games Workshop. HeroQuest morphed into Advanced HeroQuest, which ultimately inspired Warhammer Quest in 1995.

The franchise was rebooted in 2018 with Warhammer Quest: Blackstone Fortress, a well-regarded stand-alone board game set in the Warhammer 40,000 science fiction universe. The title received a number of high-quality expansions over the years. But the landscape was very different in April, 2021 when Warhammer Quest: Cursed City went up for sale. The British company was more than a year into the ongoing global pandemic, one that had simultaneously complicated its labor and production issues, while also making its products more popular than ever before.

Cursed City went up for sale in April, 2021 complete with 50 unique miniatures and a price tag of $199. It sold out in a matter of hours. Many consumers expected Games Workshop to adopt the print-on-demand model it used to fulfill orders for Warhammer 40,000: Indomitus in 2020. Instead, the hobby giant simply moved on, choosing to focus its energy on other product releases such as the revised Black Templars Space Marines, a rebooted version of Warhammer 40,000: Kill Team, and the Age of Sigmar: Dominion boxed set.

“Cursed City is sold-out on http://games-workshop.com and we are not expecting it to return online,” the company’s official Twitter account said at the time. “Many copies have been sent to local stores across the world. Please check with your local Warhammer store or independent retailer to see if they can help.”

Now, with the end of the holiday shopping season just around the corner, the announcement gives devoted fans something to look forward to in the New Year. It’s unclear if Cursed City will go up for sale at the same $199 price tag, or if it will be supported by additional expansions. Third-party resellers have the game pegged around $270 on eBay as of this writing, down from nearly $400 in the fall.