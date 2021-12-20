 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Ubisoft facing developer ‘exodus,’ according to new report

New, 3 comments

Low pay, better opportunities, and frustration with the company

By Nicole Carpenter
CANADA-GAMING-UBISOFT-HARASSMENT-FRANCE Photo: Eric Thomas/AFP via Getty Images

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla maker Ubisoft is losing developers in what some employees are calling a “great exodus,” according to a new Axios report. Low pay, better opportunities, and frustration with the company’s workplace misconduct allegations are cited as reasons for the higher attrition rate.

Axios interviewed 12 current and former Ubisoft developers about the resignations, noting that five “top 25-credited” developers on Far Cry 6 have left the studio. Twelve people out of the “top 50”-credited developers from Assassin’s Creed Valhalla left, too. But it’s not just big name leads and developers: Axios said Ubisoft’s Canadian studios have seeing losses. Two developers said the resignations have “stalled or slowed projects” at the studio.

Ubisoft reportedly offered pay raises to all employees at its Canadian studios in an attempt to stop workers from leaving, Kotaku reported in November. Ubisoft chief people officer Anika Grant told Axios that the raises helped improve retention by 50%, with retention rate sitting at 12%. However, the raises only applied to Canadian studios, and other Ubisoft developers are frustrated that they haven’t gotten raises.

Ubisoft, like Activision Blizzard, has faced allegations of workplace misconduct and the mishandling of sexual harassment cases in recent years. A Kotaku report in 2020 outlined a culture at Ubisoft in which sexism and harassment are normalized.

“[Bosses] constantly emphasized ‘moving on’ and ‘looking forward’ while ignoring the complaints, concerns and cries of their employees,” one developer told Axios.

The departure of workers at Ubisoft appears to be in line with what some are calling “the Great Resignation,” a movement in which people across industries are quitting jobs at record rates. Montreal, home to Ubisoft’s biggest studio with more than 4,000 employees, is an expanding game development hub, making it easier for workers to look for something new in the city they already work in.

Ubisoft has not responded to Polygon’s request for comment, though a spokesperson told Axios that it has hired 2,600 workers since April.

Next Up In News

Loading comments...

The Latest

Filed under:

Halo Infinite guide: The Sequence collectibles

By Jeffrey Parkin

Spider-Man breaks records while every other movie bombs

By David Grossman
10 comments / new

We Are OFK is what I want from episodic video games

By Chris Plante
2 comments / new

Critical Role animated series will premiere earlier than expected

By Charlie Hall
1 comment / new

The best gaming controller for most systems: The 8BitDo Pro 2

By Jeff Ramos
9 comments / new

Henry Cavill rewrote Witcher season 2’s big Roach scene

By Matt Patches