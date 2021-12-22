I wasn’t going to buy Halo Infinite cosmetics, but then I saw the cat ears

I told myself that I was not going to spend actual money on cosmetics in Halo Infinite. That I would be perfectly content with the options unlocked in the campaign or battle pass progression. I hadn’t even visited the multiplayer shop. Then I saw someone with a cat helmet during one of my ranked matches.

I was not in control when I spent $10 simply for the helmet, which is perfectly named “Purrfect Audio.” The Cat Lovers bundle comes with a pink armor coloring, the cat ear helmet, and two gun danglers — one of an actual cat, and one of Kat’s helmet from Halo Reach. The pink armor and cat ears remind me of a headset that I use, which is pink and also has cat ears.

I love it.

And, apparently, so do plenty of other Halo Infinite players. I’ve seen at least one cat helmet in the five matches I’ve played since first seeing it Wednesday morning — not including my own, of course. I have also received a few compliments on it, too. Halo Infinite players on Reddit have also noticed its popularity: “I have a hunch the cat ears are selling well,” one player wrote next to a team lineup shot, including three cat-ear helmets and one dispirited outsider.

Maybe it’s a reference to the Halo 3 Legendary Edition cat-sized helmet. Perhaps it’s a nod to Razer’s cat ear headphones. It could also be referencing fan art created by 3D character artist Leo Varas, who turned one of his characters into Meowster Chief — tail and all.

“I have been asking around on Twitter to see if it was actually my worker that inspired it, because then I could die happy,” Varas told Polygon via email. “In the meantime, I absolutely love the helmet and can’t wait to use it myself, whether I can claim credit for it or not!”

I’ve reached out to Microsoft and 343 Industries to ask about the cat helmet, and how long it will be available. The people need to know more.

Otherwise, Halo Infinite players can play the game’s winter event to get peppermint-colored gear until Jan. 4. This holiday gear is pretty good, but it’s absolutely no cat helmet.