This is a safe space to talk Matrix Resurrections spoilers

The Matrix Resurrections is a total banger. Also tons of people hate it. This is how you know Lana Wachowski did the thing. If the fourth Matrix went down like a blue pill, it wouldn’t have done its job.

After seeing The Matrix Resurrections on a giant IMAX screen, I immediately wanted to go watch The Matrix Resurrections on a giant IMAX screen a second time. From the minute the credits roll, and Brass Against wails its cover of “Wake Up” (the Rage Against the Machine song that played out the original 1999 Matrix), I wanted — no, I needed — everyone’s reaction, high on the sense that there was so much under the surface, be it kooky lore, philosophical thinking, or just great filmmaking pizzazz. Every moment felt like a loaded choice, and with Wachowski remaining all but silent in the lead up to the film’s release, it’s been mostly preserved for viewer dissection. Of course, there was no one to talk about it with, because no one had seen the movie, and every bit of it feels like a spoiler.

Believe it or not, we’re sensitive about spoilers here at Polygon. But at the rate cultural conversations erupt, and in this weird moment of never-ending Content, the work to meet and satisfy everyone becomes one of the bigger challenges of simply talking about the stuff we love. On that note, as someone dying to dig into The Matrix Resurrections, I wanted to create a walled-off space on the site for anyone bursting at the seams. The movie is widely available now — in theaters and on HBO Max — but like all things that drop before the holidays, everyone is on a different schedule, living a different life, and trapped inside a different Matrix. Who knows when person X, Y, and Z will be ready to hear about The Matrix Resurrections? But I am awake and ready.

On this page, the free-for-all begins. This is your last chance. After this, there is no turning back. You click out, the story ends, you wake up in your bed and believe whatever you want to believe. You head to the comments, you stay in Wonderland and I show you how deep the rabbit-hole goes.

This is officially the place where it’s OK to say Thomas Anderson won a Game Award for his work on The Matrix in 1999. That’s how you know his reality is one big lie.