Exclusive: Lying Cat returns on the cover of Saga #57

And I ain’t lying

By Susana Polo
A bald man in a trench coat kneels to offer kitty snacks to Lying Cat on the cover of Saga #57 (2022). Image: Fiona Staples/Image Comics

After a three-and-a-half-year hiatus, Brian K. Vaughan and Fiona Staples’ blockbuster series Saga returns in January. For fans of the unpredictable series who can’t wait to reunite with their favorite characters and find out what happens next, Polygon can exclusively reveal at least one new returning favorite:

It’s Lying Cat!

OK, so that’s not so surprising. The huge, blue, lie-detecting hairless cat is something of a series mascot. But still! Lying Cat is the best, and it’s good to see her on the cover of Saga #57, which Polygon can reveal, courtesy of Image Comics.

A bald man in a trench coat kneels to offer kitty snacks to Lying Cat on the cover of Saga #57 (2022). Image: Fiona Staples/Image Comics

It’s not exactly clear who the guy offering the fishy snacks is — it could be Lying Cat’s old partner the Will, but if he is, he’s missing the bounty hunter’s trademark cloak, and the claws would certainly be new.

Saga #57 will hit shelves on March, 23, 2022, following Saga #55 on Jan. 26 and Saga #56 on Feb. 23.

