Atlanta season 3’s new trailer sends the gang to Europe

Atlanta fans got a surprise Christmas present this year in the form of a new trailer for the show’s third season. While the season won’t be released for another few months, this new trailer takes the cast to Europe. Donald Glover, LaKeith Stanfield, Zazie Beetz, and Brian Tyree Henry will all return for the new season, which is set to be released on March 24, 2022 on Hulu and FX.

The third season of Atlanta brings Paper Boi and Earn to Europe to explore the music scene and the culture along the way, but if this trailer is any indication, the show is still going to be just as weird as when the crew was in Atlanta. While there are probably still plenty of surprises to be revealed, this trailer seems to suggest that most of season 3 could take place across the Atlantic, rather than in the States.

This is the second trailer that FX has released for the show’s new season and the second time that the network has released the trailer on a holiday. On Halloween, Glover tweeted out a link to a fittingly eerie trailer that showed flashes of ominous locations set to Sun Ra’s “It’s After the End of the World” chant. While this new trailer is a little less creepy, it didn’t necessarily reveal much more about what’s actually going on in season 3.

Glover will once again serve as Atlanta’s primary writer for its third season. We don’t know for sure if director Hiro Murai will return to helm several episodes for season 3 — as he has with previous seasons — but since he’s one of the show’s executive producers it seems pretty likely he’ll be back. Atlanta’s previous season concluded in 2018, and Glover decided to take a short break from the series, which is why there will have been a four-year gap between seasons 2 and 3.