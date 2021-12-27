Catwoman and the Riddler are the stars of The Batman’s newest trailer

The Batman is back with a new trailer, but this time around Robert Pattinson’s caped crusader steps aside to give his villains — or a potential ally — the spotlight. The movie’s new trailer, which was released on Monday, lets Zoë Kravitz’s Selina Kyle take center stage, while Paul Dano’s Riddler revealed just a little more about his plot, which seems like it will be the movie’s main mystery.

The new trailer introduces Batman and Catwoman and shows off their uneasy alliance. But between fighting and flirting, it seems that both are interested in finding some kind of justice for Gotham City. Meanwhile, The Riddler, named Edward Nashton this time around, is interested in bringing down the Wayne family — and he’s willing to kill to do it. It’s not exactly clear why Riddler is after the Waynes, but it will certainly fall to Bruce to find out and stop him.

Of course, in between all this plotting and scheming, the trailer also includes plenty of action with Batman beating up dozens of henchmen.

The Batman is directed by Matt Reeves (War for the Planet of the Apes), and written by Reeves and Peter Craig (The Town). While he doesn’t have much of a role in this trailer, Colin Farrell will also appear as The Penguin, with Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, and Andy Serkis as Batman’s trusty butler Alfred.

The Batman will be released in theaters on March 4, 2022, and will stream on HBO Max after its 45-day theatrical run concludes.