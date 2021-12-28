Lego’s Sonic the Hedgehog set becomes reality Jan. 1

2022 is going to be a big year for ol’ Sonic the Hedgehog. In addition to an all-new live-action movie, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, and a new “open-zone” video game, Sonic Frontiers, Sega’s sassy mascot is getting his own Lego set. The Lego Group and Sega announced Tuesday that Sonic’s Green Hill Zone set will launch Jan. 1, 2022 for $69.99 in Lego stores and online.

Lego’s Green Hill Zone set will recreate the look and feel of the original Sonic the Hedgehog’s opening level, complete with grassy green hills, checkered terrain, and a loop. The 1,125-piece set includes five minifigures (Sonic the Hedgehog, Dr. Eggman, Moto Bug, Crabmeat, and Phantom Ruby) and an interactive Technic lever to launch Sonic (or his enemies) into the air. Power-ups, including golden rings, Super Speed, and shield boxes, are also included, as are the Chaos Emeralds.

Sonic’s new Lego set was created as part of the Lego Ideas program, in which fans and amateur builders submit their own design ideas for new sets. Sonic the Hedgehog’s Green Hill Zone set was submitted by Viv Grannell, whose Ideas submission was confirmed to go into production in February.

Sonic the Hedgehog also got the Lego treatment back in 2016, when he appeared in Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment’s Lego Dimensions. That toys-to-life game gave fans a Sonic minifig, Sonic Speedster, and Tornado biplane, all in Lego form. The Sonic included in the Green Hill Zone will sport an updated design, Lego says.

