Control developer Remedy is making a free-to-play shooter with Tencent

Alan Wake’s studio is trying something new

By Austen Goslin
a woman in an orange jumpsuit floats through the air in Control Image: Remedy Entertainment/505 Games

Remedy has revealed the first new details on its upcoming multiplayer shooter. The game, which is currently codenamed Vanguard, will be a free-to-play shooter and will be published in partnership with Tencent.

Vanguard will be a co-op PvE shooter that “combines Remedy’s narrative expertise and action gameplay into an immersive multiplayer experience,” the company said in its announcement. The game will be developed using the Unreal Engine and will mark Remedy Entertainment’s first foray into developing a games-as-service title.

The team behind the game was assembled by Remedy all the way back in 2018, specifically to create an ongoing live-multiplayer game, the studio said. According to the announcement, Vanguard is currently in the proof-of-concept stage — in other words, it’s still pretty early in development. When it’s released, Vanguard will be published by Remedy in all non-Asia markets, where it will be localized and published by Tencent. The new partnership also grants Tencent the rights to a create a mobile version of Vanguard as well.

This new shooter isn’t the only project that Remedy has in the works. The developer is also working on a new story mode for the free-to-play shooter CrossfireX, which it revealed a new trailer for earlier this month.

Along with these more shooter-focused games, Remedy is also getting back to its own IP with its recently revealed sequel, Alan Wake 2. That will be the developer’s first true sequel since Max Payne 2, which launched in 2003. Vanguard also isn’t the only multiplayer title that Remedy has in the works, as the company announced a multiplayer spinoff to Control earlier this year.

The partnership announcement does not mention a potential release date for Vanguard (or whatever its real title will be), but the game will be available on PC and consoles when it arrives.

