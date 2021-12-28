 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

With the best mods of 2021, who needs a new game?

New, 5 comments

ModDB names the year’s 10 best

By Ana Diaz
an image of a brightly lit town with a windmill
The Chronicles of Myrtana, a mod for Gothic 2: Night of the Raven
Image: Piranha Bytes/The Chronicles of Myrtana Team

Whether it’s a fresh coat of paint to an old game or the addition of an entirely new game mode, mods are sometimes just as big as the original games they build upon. It seems fitting then, that as the year draws to a close, that fans reflect on the best mods created this year.

On Monday, ModDB, which turns 20 in 2022, released its annual roundup of the best mods released in 2021. The awards are voted on by the website’s readers; The top 10 includes mods for games like Doom 2 (1994) and Half-Life (1998), with a mod for Piranha Bytes’ 2003 action RPG Gothic 2: Night of the Raven taking the top prize.

The top five are:

The winning mod completely remakes Gothic 2: Night of the Raven. According to ModDB’s description, the addition brings a new open world, a new skill system, and a “complex story.” It was made by The Chronicles of Myrtana Team and launched Dec. 10.

Next Up In News

Loading comments...

The Latest

Winnie the Pooh, Franz Kafka, and more are coming to the public domain in 2022

By David Grossman
1 comment / new

Pokémon Go Spotlight Hour: Is Cubchoo shiny?

By Michael McWhertor

The trickiest part about bringing How to Train Your Dragon to the modern day was the cellphones

By Petrana Radulovic
1 comment / new

Control developer Remedy is making a free-to-play shooter with Tencent

By Austen Goslin
9 comments / new

The Matrix Resurrections’ meta streak sets it apart from the Jurassic Worlds of the world

By David Grossman
17 comments / new

Lego’s Sonic the Hedgehog set becomes reality Jan. 1

By Michael McWhertor
1 comment / new