Warhammer 40K’s Eldar to get new models in 2022

Games Workshop is riding high following the launch of the 9th edition of Warhammer 40K, which was bookended by some very high-profile army releases. Now it’s returning to the Aeldari (also known as the Eldar), a foundational faction that hasn’t seen much attention in over a decade.

The Eldar are a lithe and ancient race, known for their aquiline features and the webway portals that they use to traverse the galaxy. Their main frontline fighters are called Guardians, and they’re roughly equivalent to general-purpose Imperial Guardsman or Primaris Space Marines in their battlefield role.

The new multi-part plastic Guardians set announced on Monday feels like a subtle tweak rather than a complete rework of the legacy models. The silhouette feels complementary to older sets, meaning that collectors won’t have all that much trouble integrating them into their existing armies.

Meanwhile, the poses themselves are much more dynamic — although not nearly as acrobatic as the figures included in last year’s Drukhari release.

This isn’t the only new Eldar model announced over the holiday. On Christmas, Games Workshop previewed a handful of spectacular new Asuryani Eldar, which will be packaged with some new Chaos Space Marines in the upcoming Warhammer 40,000: Eldritch Omens boxed set.

As is typical of Games Workshop, no pricing or pre-order information for these sets has been released, but a lot more Eldar news is on the way, apparently. According to the Warhammer Community website, fans should expect weekly updates for the foreseeable future in a new series called Path of the Preview. Here’s hoping that a new codex, complete with revised point values and unit attributes for 9th edition, is also on the horizon.