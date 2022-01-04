 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Xbox Game Pass gets Spelunky 2, Outer Wilds, and Mass Effect in January

Subscribers will also get The Anacrusis the day it comes out

By Austen Goslin
screen image from Spelunky video game Image: Mossmouth via Polygon

A fresh group of games is coming to Xbox Game Pass in January, including Mass Effect Legendary Edition, Spelunky 2, Outer Wilds, The Pedestrian, Embr, Gorogoa, Olija, and The Anacrusis.

All of these games will be available on both console and PC during their time on Game Pass. Meanwhile, Gorogoa, Olija, The Pedestrian, Embr, and Outer Wilds will be available to play via the Cloud as well.

Here’s a complete list of what’s coming to Game Pass in the first two weeks of January:

  • Gorogoa (Cloud, Console, and PC) — Jan. 4
  • Olija (Cloud, Console, and PC) — Jan. 4
  • The Pedestrian (Cloud, Console, and PC) — Jan. 4
  • Embr (Cloud, Console, and PC) — Jan. 6
  • Mass Effect Legendary Edition (Console, and PC) — Jan. 6
  • Outer Wilds (Cloud, Console, and PC) — Jan. 6
  • Spelunky 2 (Console, and PC) — Jan. 13
  • The Anacrusis (Game Preview) (Console, and PC) — Jan. 13

These games will be available to Xbox Game Pass subscribers along with games like Halo Infinite, Among Us, Aliens: Fireteam Elite, and Stardew Valley, which came to the service last month.

As usual, Xbox Game Pass will also be losing several games in January. Here’s a list of all the games leaving the subscription service on Jan. 15:

  • Desperados III (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Ghost of a Tale (PC)
  • Kingdom Hearts III (Console)
  • Mount & Blade: Warband (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Pandemic (Console and PC)
  • Yiik: A Postmodern RPG (PC)

