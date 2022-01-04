 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Unlock a sparkly Master Chief with this new line of nail polish

Master Chief looks good in purple!

By Ana Diaz
a brown-skinned hand holding up a bottle of metallic periwinkle nail polish with a label saying “You Had Me at Halo,” with a blue Xbox controller in the background Photo: Xbox/OPI

It’s time to give Master Chief a fresh coat of paint. And we’re not just talking about a new skin. The beauty brand OPI has released a new series of 12 nail polish colors inspired by the Xbox. They include an adorable scheme of hues from every color in the rainbow, and will come with special in-game content for Forza Horizon 5 and Halo Infinite. The polishes are currently available at ULTA. They launch globally on Feb. 1, at which point in-game content will be unlocked as well.

Each nail polish color comes paired with its own video game-inspired name. The “N00berry” color is a creamy colored purple, and “You Had Me at Halo” is a shimmery purple with sparkly flecks in it. Xbox and OPI released a series of photos featuring the nails, along with matching Xbox controllers.

The polishes will be offered in a variety of formulas. OPI x Xbox Nail Lacquers will retail for $10.50 each and Infinite Shine colors will retail for $13. You can view a gallery of the images below.

  • Image: Xbox/OPI
  • Image: Xbox/OPI
  • Image: Xbox/OPI
  • Image: Xbox/OPI
  • Image: Xbox/OPI

A qualifying purchase of the nail polish will unlock new skins for Forza Horizon 5 and Halo Infinite starting Feb. 1 as well. This includes a purple sparkly skin for Master Chief and a dual-toned pink and orange colored skin for your car in Forza Horizon 5. (With a quick look, you might not see, but yes, it is indeed sparkly.) The Master Chief is especially stunning, and might we say it’d make a great addition to his cat ears if you happen to have them.

Master chief rocks purple sparkly armor Image: Xbox/OPI

