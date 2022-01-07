 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Animated gif featuring a grid of characters from movies and TV shows being released in 2022

Polygon’s 2022 Entertainment Guide

A preview of everything worth being pumped about

Our most anticipated movies of 2022

By Jesse Hassenger

Our most anticipated TV shows of 2022

By Olivia Truffaut-Wong

The major movie and TV anniversaries of 2022

By Leigh Monson

At the start of a new year, it’s always a good idea to look ahead and know what to expect.

In Polygon’s Entertainment Preview Guide for 2022, we’re scanning the next twelve months for anything and everything you should care about.

Wondering what movies you should be looking forward to?

What about which TV shows you should be watching?

Oh, and did you know there are quite a few major anniversaries you should be celebrating this year?

2022 is the year it all happens, and we’ll let you know just how to mark up your calendar.

Start here
