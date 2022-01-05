 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Rainbow Six Extraction is coming to Xbox Game Pass on launch day

New, 4 comments

Ubisoft Plus is also coming to Xbox consoles soon

By Austen Goslin
Operators battle aliens in a yellowish screenshot from Rainbow Six Extraction Image: Ubisoft

Rainbow Six Extraction, the upcoming co-op PVE game that pits elite special forces agents against aliens, will be available to Xbox Game Pass subscribers on release day. The announcement from Microsoft and Ubisoft arrived on Wednesday, along with the news that Ubisoft Plus, a subscription service that allows players to play a variety of Ubisoft games, will soon come to Xbox consoles.

Rainbow Six Extraction has faced several delays, setbacks, and even name changes, on its road to release, but the game is slated to finally release on Jan. 20. When it does arrive, Xbox Game Pass subscribers will have access to the game through the service as soon as it’s released. Extraction will be playable through Game Pass on PC as well as on Xbox consoles. Rainbow Six Siege will also be joining Game Pass on PC on Jan. 20, though the game is already available through the service on console and cloud.

Ubisoft’s upcoming co-op shooter is one of several that have come to Game Pass recently. Last year, Back 4 Blood, a spiritual follow-up to Left 4 Dead, arrived on the service, and later this month, The Anacrusis, another co-op PVE shooter, will be available as well.

Ubisoft Plus is Ubisoft’s own subscription service and offers over 100 games from the publisher’s catalog. The service was originally only available on PC, but according to Ubisoft, it will also come to Xbox consoles sometime in the near future.

Next Up In News

Loading comments...

The Latest

The Book of Boba Fett episode 2 features some deep-cut characters

By Austen Goslin
3 comments / new

Genshin Impact guide: Key Sigil locations and uses

By Julia Lee

PSVR2’s best feature might be the pressure it puts on Sony to fund more VR games

By Matt Leone
5 comments / new

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk trailer shows off extreme sports combos

By Ana Diaz
3 comments / new

Riot changed what it meant to be a League of Legends fan in 2021

By Ryan Gilliam
5 comments / new

Drinkbox’s wacky RPG Nobody Saves the World coming to Xbox Game Pass

By Owen S. Good
1 comment / new