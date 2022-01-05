Drinkbox’s wacky RPG Nobody Saves the World coming to Xbox Game Pass

Nobody Saves the World, the offbeat role-playing game from Guacamelee! maker Drinkbox Studios, will launch Jan. 18, and it will be available that same day for Xbox Game Pass subscribers, the studio announced on Wednesday.

The game will be available for Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Windows 10 on Game Pass, and it’s also available on Windows PC via Steam for $24.99. Nobody Saves the World will support cooperative multiplayer in its campaign, but only for the same platform family (PC to PC, Xbox One to Xbox Series X).

With Drinkbox’s trademark mirth and hand-illustrated visuals, Nobody Saves the World puts player in the role of a featureless, anonymous sorcerer’s apprentice tasked with saving the day. Their magical abilities allow the player to transform into several different beings, animals, and objects — a rat, an egg, and a bodybuilder, for example — unlocking, mixing, and matching perks to overcome enemy mobs and clear out dungeons.

We previewed Nobody Saves the World in March 2021 and enjoyed the strong gameplay loop and character progression that centers what is, thematically, all over the map. Combat uses a regular system of health, mana, and ability cooldowns, with light and strong attacks that deal more or less damage according to enemy types. Players can venture along any path they see fit, but the game will be about figuring out which build is most effective for your playing style as you work through the overworld/underworld layout.