Konami will start selling NFTs in celebration of Castlevania’s 35th anniversary

By Ryan Gilliam
Artwork of Simon Belmont and Dracula from the original NES Castlevania

In celebration of Castlevania’s 35th anniversary, Konami will sell its first batch of NFTs, the publisher announced Thursday. In what is dubbed the “Konami Memorial NFT collection,” players can pick up 14 different, unique artworks from the monster hunting series when the auction goes live.

Konami is using the crypto marketplace OpenSea for its upcoming auction, which starts on Jan. 12 at 5 p.m. EST. Some of the art up for sale is unique, like the Dracula’s Castle pixel map. Other NFTs going up for auction are clips of various Castlevania games, such as the original and Simon’s Quest. Some of these NFTs focus on the music, with background gameplay included. Others are entire highlight videos. Konami has a full list of the NFTs on its auction page.

People who purchase a Konami NFT will be listed on the publisher’s website as the first purchaser of each artwork from February to at least Dec. 31. Konami’s website includes instructions on how to prepare for the auction — like creating a cryptocurrency account — and a Q&A, answering key questions like “what is Blockchain?” and “what are NFTs?” Konami also revealed that it will never sell these exact NFTs again, although it said it may sell very similar ones in the future.

Fans haven’t reacted well to the news on Twitter, with negative posts all over the responses to a tweet about the news by gaming industry follower Nibel.

As Nibel points out in a follow-up tweet, Metal Gear — another Konami property — is about to celebrate its 35th anniversary as well.

With Ubisoft’s recently announced NFT initiative, Quartz, and Square Enix’s president’s New Year’s letter talking a great deal about NFTs, it seems we’re already in for a long 2022 on the video game blockchain.

