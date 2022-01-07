 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

The best video game stream to watch this weekend

New, 4 comments

AGDQ, a major speedrunning event, begins Jan. 9

By Nicole Carpenter
Artwork of Chicory: A Colorful Tale Image: Alexis Dean-Jones/Chicory Team

The charity marathon Awesome Games Done Quick returns Sunday, offering a full week of video game speedruns. Once again, this year’s donations will go to the Prevent Cancer Foundation. Games Done Quick typically stages two events each year, both of them raising millions for charity: Last year’s Summer Games Done Quick raised $2.8 million for Doctors Without Borders.

If you’re unfamiliar with Awesome Games Done Quick, it’s easy to explain: Exceptionally skilled video game players will play through their favorite games very fast, sometimes using glitches or exploits to move through the worlds quicker than what’s typically possible. The schedule runs nonstop for a full seven days, so there are a ton of video games to watch, including plenty of new titles, like Chicory: A Colorful Tale, Death’s Door, and Kena: Bridge of Spirits.

Of course, speedrunners at the event will feature plenty of classic titles, too — Halo: Combat Evolved, EarthBound, and Diddy Kong Racing. The schedule starts with a pre-show at 11:30 a.m. EST on Jan. 9 and runs until midnight Jan. 16. For more, check out the Awesome Games Done Quick website.

Next Up In News

Loading comments...

The Latest

This designer Spirited Away bag will set you back $2,990

By Nicole Clark
3 comments / new

Pixar’s next movie Turning Red headed straight to Disney Plus

By Matt Patches
4 comments / new

Mario Kart 9 reportedly on the way, this time with a ‘new twist’

By Ana Diaz
4 comments / new

Andrew Garfield is finally game for another Spider-Man movie

By David Grossman
4 comments / new

Stardew Valley’s real endgame: redecorating all of Pelican Town

By Nicole Clark
4 comments / new

Mod makes Final Fantasy 7 Remake look like the world’s best PS1 game

By Ana Diaz
3 comments / new