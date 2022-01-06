Far Cry 6’s Pagan Min crossover DLC launches next week

Pagan: Control, the second premium expansion to Far Cry 6, launches on Tuesday, Jan. 11, Ubisoft announced Wednesday. Like November’s downloadable content, it’ll take players inside the warped psyche of a Far Cry villain from the past. This time, the focus is Pagan Min, the strongman of Kyrat in 2014’s Far Cry 4.

That means ubiquitous voice talent Troy Baker is back to put his sociopathic spin on Min’s madness. Pagan: Control is also “a brand-new experience inspired by the roguelite genre,” according to Ubisoft, as was November’s Vaas: Insanity, which dealt with the volatile Vaas Montenegro of Far Cry 3.

As Ubisoft put it in a news release Wednesday: “Pagan: Control will provide a unique opportunity for players to explore Pagan’s mind, learn about his past, and face off against familiar faces as he struggles to break free from his cycle of guilt and regrets.” Otherwise, there are no details about what this new narrative entails.

The DLC, which is available as part of a $39.99 season pass, wraps up later this year with Joseph Seed, the bad man of Hope County, Montana, and Far Cry 5. No word yet on when Joseph: Collapse may launch, but Pagan: Control arrives about two months after Vaas: Insanity.

Far Cry 6 launched Oct. 7 for Amazon Luna, Google Stadia, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. If you were super busy over the holidays, you may have missed Danny Trejo’s cameo in a free crossover mission that launched two weeks ago. That’s right: Trejo is actually not the improvised-weapons supplier/Yoda wannabe Juan Cortez, even if Cortez sounds, behaves, and wears hats like a typical Trejo character. (The actor is actually Alex Fernandez.) I know I was fooled the first few hours.