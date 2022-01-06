 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Mitchells vs. the Machines’ protagonist wants you to watch great films

Animated character Katie Mitchell now has a Letterboxd profile, and it’s full of bangers

By Petrana Radulovic
katie mitchell, a teenage girl with glasses and a red hoodie, looks up at the camera, doodles behind her Image: Sony Pictures Animation

Aspiring filmmaker Katie Mitchell, the fictional animated protagonist of Netflix’s The Mitchells vs. the Machines, now has a Letterboxd account, and she’s officially revealed her top movies of all time. The character’s number one pick? Portrait of a Lady on Fire, with Lady Bird coming in second, and Harold and Maude, Shrek Retold, and Ratcatcher rounding out her Top 5. There’s a good eclectic mix of movies here, speaking to the kind of aspirational personal tastes Katie shows off in the lively animated film. (The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie, for instance, cracks the Top 10.) Stalk it for some extra insight into Katie’s character, or just for your own To-Watch list.

In addition to what she calls her more pretentious pics, she also has a list specifically dedicated to dinosaur movies to watch with her little brother Aaron, and a list of horror to watch with her girlfriend Jade. The whole profile is full of wonderful little details to explore.

From directors Mike Rianda and Jeff Rowe and producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller, The Mitchells vs. the Machines follows a hugely dysfunctional family caught up in the robot apocalypse. It’s a smart film about the technological divide between generations, with gorgeous animation and laugh-out-loud moments. Katie’s Letterboxd profile comes after someone, in character as Katie, took over Discussing Film’s Twitter earlier this week. The Letterboxd profile likely also comes from one of the filmmakers — and it’s probably an effort to boost the movie’s profile as awards season continues, especially after the movie was overlooked in the Best Animated Feature Film category at this year’s Golden Globes.

The Mitchells vs. the Machines is streaming on Netflix.

Filed under:

