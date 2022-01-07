The biggest new and returning TV shows coming in 2022

After the past two years, we’ve learned better than to hope for a bright and better new year. But hoping for great TV? A much safer bet.

2021 brought many new shows, and 2022 will bring more, with long-awaited premieres — Peacemaker, Halo, House of the Dragon — and returning favorites — Ozark, The Walking Dead, Stranger Things — to make our schedules the good kind of hectic. Here are the shows we’re looking forward to in 2021 from Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, Netflix, Disney Plus, Apple TV Plus, Hulu, and others.

January

Euphoria season 2

Premieres on HBO on Jan. 9

Euphoria season 2 was delayed by COVID for almost a year, but it’s back and as chaotic as ever. Following Rue’s (Zendaya) heartbreak and relapse at the end of season 1 and the events of the two special episodes that helped bridge the gap between seasons, the Euphoria teens are, well, still not alright. A chaotic first look at season 2 teases more parties, more abuse, more fun, and some potentially serious criminal activity. How’s that for a season 2?

Naomi

Premieres on The CW on Jan. 11

A teenage girl (Kaci Walfall) obsessed with Superman uncovers a mysterious past and potential superpowers when she goes digging into her birth family in The CW’s newest addition to the Arrowverse. Unlike Arrow and The Flash, Naomi, produced by Ava DuVernay, is a high school drama, which means she won’t be embracing her superhero identity right away. It’s unclear how, exactly, the series will connect to The CW’s other DCTV shows, though showrunner Jill Blankenship revealed that the Man of Steel (played by Tyler Hoechlin in the network’s Superman and Lois) will be critical to telling Naomi’s story. “We get to watch as she discovers in real time [that] Superman [is] really part of her story and she’s part of his,” Blankenship teased in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

Superman & Lois season 2

Premieres on The CW on Jan. 11

The CW’s latest Arrowverse hit, Superman and Lois, put a new spin on the Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch) love story by jumping straight to their future as parents of twin teenagers. In season 1, Clark and Lois moved their family back to Smallville, where one of their sons, Jordan (Alex Garfin), started exhibiting signs of Kryptonian strength, while the other, Jonathan (Jordan Elsass), did not.

Peacemaker

Premieres on HBO Max on Jan. 13

The DC universe continues to grow with Peacemaker, James Gunn’s spinoff of The Suicide Squad (not to be confused with 2016’s Sucidie Squad). The HBO Max original will follow Peacemaker (John Cena), the justice-obsessed muscle man who (spoiler alert) isn’t one of the good guys. The prequel series will reportedly act as an origin story for the character, and give a window into his early life as a vigilante. But really, he’s a killer for hire, willing to murder anyone in the name of peace. The series also stars Robert Patrick, Freddie Stroma, Danielle Brooks, Steve Agee, Jennifer Holland, and Chukwudi Iwuji.

Archive 81

Premieres on Netflix on Jan. 14

A new horror series based on a podcast of the same name, Archive 81 is a part found footage, part supernatural suspense thriller. The show follows Dan (Mamoudou Athie), a video archivist who is hired to restore a mysterious series of tapes originally filmed by Melody Pendras (Dina Shihabi). Matt McGorry, Ariana Neal, Evan Jonigkeit, and Martin Donovan also star.

Ozark season 4

Premieres on Netflix on Jan. 21

Part one of the final season of Netflix’s popular crime drama, Ozark, will premiere in January with seven new episodes. And while our favorite criminal mom and dad, Marty (Jason Bateman) and Wendy (Laura Linney), were able to escape the third season unharmed, that doesn’t mean their safety is guaranteed going into this new season. The Byrde family may be on good terms with Navarro, but, according to the official synopsis for the final season, “some past sins won’t stay buried and the most dangerous threats come from blood.” Part two of the final season is expected later in the year.

Servant season 3

Premieres on Apple TV Plus on Jan. 21

Baby Jericho is actually alive and back — we think — but that doesn’t mean the Turners are getting their happily ever after. Leanne’s (Nell Tiger Free) violent tendencies and her ties to the Church of the Lesser Saints are still very much a threat to Dorothy (Lauren Ambrose), Sean (Toby Kebbell) and their newly resurrected baby Jericho. Executive producer M. Night Shyamalan announced on Dec. 14 that Servant had been renewed for a fourth and final season, so fans can probably expect another killer cliffhanger.

Astrid & Lilly Save The World

Premieres on SyFy on Jan. 26

Two teenage girls, Astrid and Lilly, accidentally open a portal to another world and are tasked with hunting the monsters that emerge and fixing their mess, all while trying their best to survive high school. If you’re thinking it sounds like Buffy the Vampire Slayer, you’d be right, but what sets Astrid & Lilly Save the World apart is that its heroines aren’t popular girls with superhuman strength and vampire boyfriends. They’re really just regular teenagers.

The Afterparty

Premieres on Apple TV Plus on Jan. 28

A murder mystery starring Tiffany Haddish, Sam Richardson, Zoë Chao, Ben Schwartz, Ike Barinholtz, Illana Glazer, Jamie Demetriou, and Dave Franco? You had me at murder mystery. The new comedy thriller, The Afterparty follows one detective’s (Haddish) investigation into the murder of a man at his high school reunion party.

The Legend of Vox Machina

Premieres on Amazon Prime Video on Jan. 28

A show years in the making, The Legend of Vox Machina will turn one group’s Dungeons and Dragons adventures into an animated series. What started as a group of voice actors — Matthew Mercer, Laura Bailey, Travis Willingham, Ashley Johnson, Taliesin Jaffe, Liam O’Brien, Marisha Ray, and Sam Riegel — playing a regular game of Dungeons and Dragons became a livestream campaign, Critical Role, in 2015. And now, seven years later, Critical Role is becoming an animated series starring the actors who started it all.

February

Raising Dion season 2

Premieres on Netflix on Feb. 1

Netflix’s youngest superhero is back. Set two years after Dion (Ja’Siah Young) discovered his powers and defeated the Crooked Man in season 1, season 2 of Raising Dion finds the pint-size super and his single mother, Nicole (Alisha Wainwright), still learning how to live with Dion’s superpowers. Luckily, they’ll have a bit more support, including a new character named Tevin (Rome Flynn), but will it be enough to save them when a new threat arrives?

Pam & Tommy

Premieres on Hulu on Feb. 2

Come for Lily James and Sebastian Stan’s disturbingly great Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee looks, stay for the wild ‘90s sex tape drama. Pam & Tommy tells the story of Anderson and Lee’s infamous 1995 sex tape leak, how it got out to the public, and how it changed their relationship. Seth Rogen also stars as Rand, the disgruntled employee who stole the personal tape in the first place, with Nick Offerman appearing as the amateur porn distributor who helped Rand put the tape online.

Inventing Anna

Premieres on Netflix on Feb. 11

Shonda Rhimes’ new Netflix series, Inventing Anna, tells the story of New York City socialite Anna Delvey — or scammer Anna Sorokin, depending on who you believe. The real Anna Delvey reportedly pretended to be a German socialite in New York City for four years, until she was caught in 2017. In 2019 she was found guilty of theft of services and grand larceny (and was released from prison in 2021). Inventing Anna is a fictionalized account of this already wild story, and stars Julia Garner as Delvey and Anna Chlumsky as a reporter trying to chase down her story.

Bel-Air

Premieres on Peacock on Feb. 13

What’s old is quite literally new again with Bel-Air, the new dramatic spin on the classic ‘90s sitcom, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Will Smith is back as a producer on the new series, which was inspired by filmmaker Morgan Cooper’s four-minute short that re-imagined the original comedy as a drama about what it would really be like for a young, black man from Philadelphia to move to Bel-Air. Don’t count on too much ‘90s nostalgia — this update takes place in the modern day. Bel-Air is set to premiere on Peacock on Super Bowl Sunday.

The Walking Dead final season

Premieres on AMC on Feb. 20

After 11 seasons, The Walking Dead will air its last batch of new episodes in 2022. And we’ll finally find out who wins the world: the zombies or the humans. Just kidding! Based on the season so far — season 11 was split into two parts, with part 1 wrapping up in October of 2021 — it’s the other humans that the surviving fan favorite characters have to look out for (The Commonwealth and the Reapers are definitely going to be a threat this season). Plus, the series also has to set up multiple planned spinoffs, including the much-hyped Daryl and Carol show.

March

Outlander season 6

Premieres on STARZ on March 6

The two year “droughtlander” is almost over, folks, and your thirst for Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) will soon be quenched. Two years after season 5 of Outlander, new episodes are finally set to premiere in March. Per early promos, season 6 will find Jamie and Claire facing the realities of the Revolutionary War while still trying to raise their family and navigate life on the Ridge. This season will only be eight episodes long, so Outlander fans should be ready to savor every moment.

Shining Vale

Premieres on Starz on March 6

Scream veteran Courtney Cox is jumping into full horror comedy with Shining Vale, the story about a regular dysfunctional family that moves to a small town. Part sitcom, part horror show, Shining Valer stars Cox as Pat, an unhappy woman who moves in a desperate attempt to save her marriage. She may or may not end up regretting that decision.

Kung Fu season 2

Premieres on The CW on March 9

Don’t sleep on The CW’s reboot of Kung Fu, a complete reimagining of the 1970s series starring David Carradine. This show recenters the story around Nicky Shen (Olivia Liang), a young first generation Asian American woman who returns to her family in San Francisco after training in China for three years. The show is part family drama, part supernatural myth, and part crime-fighting action.

Atlanta season 3

Premieres on FX on March 24

There were a few times in the past four years when Atlanta fans had to seriously consider the possibility that the FX comedy wasn’t coming back. But, luckily, that’s not the case. Atlanta season 3 is on its way, with all main cast members expected to return — Donald Glover as Earn, Brian Tyree Henry as Paper Boi, Zazie Beetz as Van, and LaKeith Stanfield as Darius.

Bridgerton season 2

Premieres on Netflix on March 25

It’s hard to imagine Bridgerton giving fans a love story hotter and more compelling than season 1’s Daphne and Simon, but season 2 is definitely going to try. It’s time for another Bridgerton sibling to tie the knot, and all eyes are on Anthony (Jonathan Bailey), the eldest brother who has decided to marry for practicality, not for love. That is, until he meets Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley).

June

The Boys season 3

Premieres on Amazon Prime Video on June 3

The Boys season 3 is gearing up to be the show’s biggest season yet, thanks to a slew of new additions. There’s Soldier Boy, the first superhero (played by Supernatural’s Jensen Ackles), and he’ll be joined by Supersonic (Miles Gaston Villanueva), Gunpowder (Sean Patrick Flannery), and Blue Hawk (Nick Wechsler), as well as Tessa (Kristen Booth) and Tommy (Jack Doolan), aka the TNT Twins, and Crimson Countess (Laurie Holden). That’s a lot of supes.

September

The Lord of the Rings

Premieres on Amazon Prime Video on Sept. 2

It’s been 20 years since Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings trilogy began, and in that time fans have gotten a whole new Hobbit trilogy of films, but never a TV show — until now. The currently unnamed Amazon series won’t be based on any particular J.R.R. Tolkien book, but rather the entire mythology of Middle Earth he created. Set thousands of years before the events of The Hobbit, the series will take place in the Second Age, when the men of Númenor and the elves of Gilgalad formed a tentative alliance against the Dark Lord.

Confirmed for 2022

Andor

Coming to Disney Plus

Another Star Wars prequel is getting a second life on Disney Plus with Andor, a new prequel series to Rogue One, which in case you forgot took place between the prequel trilogy and the original trilogy. Andor will follow the early adventures of Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) as a resistance fighter in the Rebellion. The show doesn’t have an official premiere date yet, but we hope that whenever it airs, it’ll feature Cassian meeting Jabba the Hutt. It’s what Diego Luna deserves.

Halo

Coming to Paramount Plus

Master Chief John-117 will do his best to save humanity from the Covenant in Halo, the TV series adaptation of the popular game franchise. The series will follow Master Chief (Pablo Schreiber) as he fights aliens in the 26th-century fight, but not much else is known about the plot. Per Deadline, the show will “weave deeply drawn personal stories with action, adventure and a richly imagined vision of the future.” And the official cast list on IMDB suggests that the show will delve deeper into John’s background, with Casper Knopf credited as playing Young John. Halo will also star Natascha McElhone as Dr. Halsey, Yerin Ha as Quan Ah, Jen Taylor as Cortana, Bokeem Woodbine as Soren-066, and Olive Gray as Dr. Keyes.

House of the Dragon

Coming to HBO

We’ll never get a Game of Thrones season 8 redo, but at least we’ll have spinoff House of the Dragon. The show is a prequel that takes place 200 years before the events of GoT, and chronicles the rise of House Targaryen. It stars Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen, Emma D’Arcy as his daughter Rhaenyra Targaryen, and Matt Smith as his brother Daemon Targaryen, who is in love with Rhaenyra. It really wouldn’t be GoT without a little incest, now would it?

The Midnight Club

Coming to Netflix

Netflix’s current king of horror, Mike Flanagan (The Haunting of Hill House, Midnight Mass) will return in 2022 with The Midnight Club. The adaptation of Christopher Pike’s novel is about a group of terminally ill young adults living at Rotterdam Home hospice. As with most things Flanagan, fans can expect a little bit of supernatural mixed with intense drama, to be watched with the lights on and a box of tissues at the ready.

Moon Knight

Coming to Disney Plus

Moon Knight is one of Marvel’s least cookie-cutter heroes. A sort of extension of the Egyptian moon god, Khonshu, Moon Knight is a crime-fighting hero who prefers to work alone — when he’s not fighting with his alter ego’s multiple personalities. Oscar Isaac will be playing Marc Spector, who becomes an avatar for Khonshu and starts fighting crime as Moon Knight. All while living with Dissociative Identity Disorder, which makes for a very confused and unsure superhero.

Ms. Marvel

Coming to Disney Plus

Let 2022 be known as the year of the teen girl superhero! First, the MCU will introduce Miss America (aka America Chavez) in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and then Disney Plus will add Ms. Marvel starring Ms. Marvel (aka Kamala Khan). Based on the first footage of the series, Ms. Marvel will follow Kamala (Iman Vellani), a Palestinian-American teen, as she goes from regular girl to superhero when her Inhuman DNA is triggered, giving her the power to stretch and change her body.

Mystery Science Theater 3000 season 13

Coming to Gizmoplex

Finally, proof that there is life after Netflix. Mystery Science Theater 3000 originally aired from 1988-1999 and was revived by the streamer in 2017, only to be canceled in 2019. But, thanks to some very enthusiastic fans and a successful Kickstarter campaign, MST3K is coming back for another season with a lot of the Netflix cast, including Jonah Ray, Felicia Day, and Patton Oswalt. The show will be available to stream via Gizmoplex.

The Nevers season 1, part 2

Coming to HBO

Part 1 of The Nevers ended on a major cliffhanger. After five episodes of learning about the Touched, a group of mostly women who had developed magical powers while living in Victorian London, the Part 1 finale finally revealed what the Touched were (no spoilers!) and how they got their powers. How this knowledge will affect the characters going forward remains to be seen.

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Coming to Disney Plus

Hello there! Would you happen to be looking for the kings of the Star Wars prequels, Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen? These are definitely the actors you are looking for. Both stars, who played Obi-Wan Kenobi and Annakin Skywalker/Darth Vader in the prequels, respectively, are back in Obi-Wan Kenobi, the new Star Wars series that will take place after the prequels and before Star Wars: Episode IV. They’ll be joined by newbies Maya Erskine, Kumail Nanjiani, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, and Joel Edgerton, to name a few.

The Sandman

Coming to Netflix

Based on Neil Gaiman’s beloved graphic novels, The Sandman will follow Dream (Tom Sturridge) as he escapes imprisonment and goes on a quest to reclaim control of the Dreaming. If that’s not enticing enough, the cast also includes Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer, Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Death, and Mason Alexander Park as Desire, plus Doctor Who alum Jenna Coleman as Johanna Constantine and GoT’s Charles Dance as Roderick Burgess. An official release date has not yet been announced.

She-Hulk

Coming to Disney Plus

Jen Walters (Tatiana Maslany) is a very normal lawyer-slash-She-Hulk. Not much has been released about the upcoming Disney Plus show, but based on early footage, it looks like She-Hulk will follow Jen as she learns how to use her Hulk powers, with the help from the O.G. himself, Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo). Season 1 will also find her facing a supervillain of her own, Titania (Jameela Jamil), as well as the Abomination (Tim Roth).

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Coming to Paramount Plus

The galaxy is infinite, and so, it seems, is the possibility for Star Trek spinoffs. Following the success of Paramount Plus’ Star Trek: Discovery and Picard comes Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. The Discovery spinoff will focus on Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount), Spock (Ethan Peck), and Number One/Una Chin-Riley (Rebecca Romijn), and their adventures before Spock and Captain Kirk ended up on the U.S.S. Enterprise, as chronicled in the original Star Trek.

Stranger Things season 4

Coming to Netflix

After being delayed by COVID, Stranger Things is finally coming back for a season 4 — nearly three years after the premiere of season 3. Early sneak peeks of Stranger Things 4 have revealed a lot of what fans can expect from the series, including, in no particular order: Hopper’s return, Martin Brenner’s return, Russia, Will’s growth spurt, the potential return of Eleven’s powers, and, of course, more of Steve, the world’s best babysitter.

The Umbrella Academy season 3

Coming to Netflix

Our favorite dysfunctional family of superheroes is finally coming back in The Umbrella Academy’s season 3. When we last saw the Hargreeves siblings, they were fresh from saving the world — again — and losing their brother Ben — also again — only to find themselves in a totally altered timeline where Ben is alive, but Luther, Allison, Diego, Klaus, Five, and Vanya were never adopted by Hargreeves. Can the siblings keep it together long enough to find a way out of this new mess without causing another apocalypse? Season 3 doesn’t have an official release date yet, but it seems likely that the show will return to Netflix in the first half of 2022.

Wednesday

Coming to Netflix

Wednesday Addams is many things — violent, cutting, morose — but one thing she’s never been before is a teenager. That’ll change in Wednesday, Netflix’s new take on the iconic goth girl, which will focus on Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) as she adjusts to life at boarding school and has to learn to deal with the thing she hates most: her emotions. According to co-creator Miles Millar, the show will be a “supernatural murder mystery,” per Entertainment Weekly, so get ready for Wednesday Addams, goth detective.

Westworld season 4

Coming to HBO

The war between hosts (aka robots) and humans — and hosts who think they’re human — continues. It’s hard to know where Westworld will go in season 4 after a wild season 3 finale that left Delores (Evan Rachel Wood) temporarily defeated, Maeve (Thandiwe Newton) and Caleb (Aaron Paul) with a revolution to lead, and William murdered by his own host. If that sounds confusing, it might be a good idea to settle in for a rewatch before season 3 premieres.

The Witcher: Blood Origin

Coming to Netflix

Toss a coin to your … uh, elf? The first Witcher spin-off, The Witcher: Blood Origin, is set over 1,000 years before the events of the hit Netflix series, and before the first Witcher even existed. The prequel series will follow Éile (Sophia Brown), a warrior elf who joins forces with Scian, another warrior played by Michelle Yeoh who is desperate to find a stolen sword, and Fjall (Laurence O’Fuarain).

Expected for 2022

1899

Coming to Netflix

Dark showrunners Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese are back with another mind-bending saga, 1899. The show is about a group of people traveling to America by ship, and their journey is interrupted when they cross paths with another ship in the ocean. Speaking with Deadline, Odar teased that 1899 would be a “mystery,” but didn’t say much more.

A League of Their Own

Coming to Amazon

It’s been over a year since Amazon’s A League of Their Own spinoff series was picked up, and yet fans are still waiting for the dramedy about the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. The show, a companion piece to the iconic film, will star Abbi Jacobson, D’Arcy Carden, Chanté Adams, Nick Offerman, and Kate Berlant, to name a handful.

Blindspotting season 2

Coming to Starz

Blindspotting is the best show you didn’t watch in 2021, so season 2 should definitely be on your list for 2022. The show is a spinoff of the 2018 movie written by Daveed Diggs (of Hamilton fame) and Rafael Casal, and follows Ashley (Jasmine Cephas-Jones) as she moves in with her unofficial mother in law (Helen Hunt) and her young son after her partner, Miles (Casal), is arrested on drug charges. The show is both a love letter to Diggs and Casal’s hometown of Oakland, California, and a sharp critique of the criminal justice system and prison industrial complex.

Boo, Bitch

Coming to Netflix

To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before star Lana Condor is taking a step back from romantic comedies to star in Boo, Bitch, a supernatural comedy for Netflix. The show is about a teenager who has always been a bit on the quiet side, but after one night of partying wakes up to find out she’s a ghost. The eight-episode miniseries was filmed in 2021.

Cabinet of Curiosities

Coming to Netflix

Not much has been released about Guillermo del Toro’s new horror anthology series for Netflix, Cabinet of Curiosities, but the words “Guillermo del Toro horror anthology” are enough to make us think it has the potential to be excellent, and very, very creepy. The season will feature eight standalone episodes, each from a different director and starring a different cast.

The Changeling

Coming to Apple TV Plus

LaKeith Stanfield stars in this adaptation of Victor LaValle’s The Changeling, a dark, twisted story about new parents who think they’re living the dream, only for it to slowly turn into a nightmare. So far, very little is known about the show, but Deadline reported in August that The Changeling will feature a script written by Kelly Marcel (Cruella) with Queen & Slim’s Melina Matsoukas set to direct.

Evil season 3

Coming to Paramount Plus

There is no other show on television mixing horror, psychology, religion, and sexual tension quite like Evil, the nightmare-inducing dramedy on Paramount Plus. The show follows the exploits of psychologist Kristen (Katja Herbers), priest-in-training David (Mike Colter), and tech whiz Ben Shakir (Aasif Mandvi) as they investigate the paranormal, while also fighting a demon-worshiping nemesis: Leland (Michael Emerson).

The Mandalorian season 3

Coming to Disney Plus

Season 2 of The Mandalorian left a lot of questions unanswered, and fans are going to have to wait a little bit longer to find the answers. Season 3 isn’t set to premiere until late 2022, but that doesn’t mean there haven’t been a few hints dropped about what fans can expect. For example, Pedro Pascal will be back as Mando, and … well, that’s about it. Rumor has it fans will be meeting a lot of Mandalorians in season 3, but very few details have emerged on what these Mandalorians might be doing or who might be playing them. The important thing, though, is that Mando will return. Baby Yoda on the other hand …

Only Murders In The Building season 2

Coming to Hulu

Who would have guessed that Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez would be the comedy trio of the year? Only Murders in the Building’s first season was a rare delight of 2021, and with production already on the way for season 2, there’s hope that the murder mystery comedy will be back on Hulu with new episodes in 2022, though nothing has been confirmed.

Resident Evil

Coming to Netflix

Another Resident Evil series is coming to Netflix, but this time in live action. Details have been kept under wraps, but the show will reportedly take place in two separate timelines. Lance Reddick will play Albert Wesker, a virologist who has long been an antagonist in the Resident Evil games. He’ll be joined by Ella Balinska, Tamara Smart, Siena Agudong, Adeline Rudolph, and Paola Nunez.

Russian Doll season 2

Coming to Netflix

Season 2 of Netflix’s time-bending dramedy Russian Doll just finished filming in June, per an Instagram post from show star and executive producer, Natasha Lyonne. But as for what’s going to happen to the ever-dying Nadia Vulvokov, that’s a total unknown. Speaking with TV Insider, star Charlie Barnett Barnett teased that season 2 will have a “very different” vibe than season 1. A season 2 release date has yet to be confirmed — or teased — by Netflix, but fingers crossed it drops sometime in 2022.