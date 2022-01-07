League of Legends’ newest champion is a marksman that can dash over walls

Zeri is the newest champion in League of Legends and Riot has finally revealed her full kit. Riot showed off the new marksman’s abilities on Friday, just after its Season 2022 opening-day livestream.

Just like her original trailer suggested, Zeri is a marksman fueled by electricity who can take on her enemies from a distance and zip around the map. One thing we didn’t exactly know from that trailer was Zeri’s passive, which gives her a move-speed buff any time she’s shielded and lets her steal the shields of enemy players to protect herself.

Another surprise is that Zeri’s auto-attack works a bit differently than other marksman champions. Her actual auto-attack is a fairly slow magic-damage ability, while her Burst Fire ability will be used the way most ADCs use auto-attacks — including scaling off of physical damage. Meanwhile, her Ultrashock Laser is a pretty standard skill shot that gets extra range if it passes through terrain.

Zeri’s also fairly mobile for a marksman. Her Spark Surge ability causes her to dash a short distance. If the ability is cast toward a wall, Zeri will jump over the wall or grind on top of it depending on the angle. Finally Zeri’s ultimate unleashes an AOE attack, then gives Zeri bonus movement speed, damage, and attack speed. The duration of the ultimate is also extended anytime Zeri attacks an enemy champion.

Zeri should be available on League’s Public Beta Environment starting next week and should be added to the live game two weeks after that.

Zeri full ability kit

Passive - Living Battery

Zeri gains Move Speed whenever she receives a shield. When she damages an enemy shield she absorbs its energy, shielding herself.

Q - Burst Fire

Passive: Zeri’s basic attack deals magic damage, scales with AP, and is treated as an ability. Moving and casting Burst Fire stores up energy in Zeri’s Sparkpack. When fully charged, her next basic attack will slow and deal bonus damage.

Active: Burst Fire shoots a burst of 7 rounds that deal physical damage to the first enemy hit.

Burst Fire scales with AD and is treated like an attack, with the first round applying on-hit effects. Its cooldown matches Zeri’s basic attack timer.

W - Ultrashock Laser

Zeri fires an electric pulse that slows and damages the first enemy hit. If the pulse hits a wall it fires a long range laser from the point of impact.

E - Spark Surge

Zeri dashes a short distance and energizes her next 3 casts of Burst Fire, causing them to pierce through enemies. She will vault over or grind along any terrain she dashes into, depending on the angle. Hitting a champion with an attack or ability reduces Spark Surge’s cooldown.

R - Lightning Crash

Zeri discharges a nova of electricity, damaging nearby enemies, and overcharges herself for a moderate duration. While overcharged, Zeri gains increased damage, Attack Speed, and Move Speed. Attacking enemy champions refreshes the overcharge duration and adds another stack of Move Speed. While overcharged, Burst Fire’s damage concentrates into a faster triple shot that chains lightning between enemies.