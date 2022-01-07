Mod makes Final Fantasy 7 Remake look like the world’s best PS1 game

In an homage to the original 1997 version of Final Fantasy 7, a developer has created a mod that puts the static camera angles of the retro game into 2020’s Final Fantasy 7 Remake.

In the opening mission of Final Fantasy 7, a geometric Cloud runs along from scene to scene. Each time he moves to a new room or section, a static camera frames the environment allowing us to see him from different angles as he runs through the world. It’s a far cry from the free-wheeling camera we get to control in Final Fantasy 7 Remake, but now a new mod from Final FanTV allows players to play through the newly designed world from that old perspective.

The mod is currently not available for download, but the modder posted a proof of concept on their YouTube channel. They made it using photo mode options created by another modder. You can view the video above, but it focuses on the opening section of the game where Cloud and the rest of Avalanche infiltrate a Shinra Mako reactor. In each scene, you can see a comparison shot that shows the camera angle from the old PlayStation game, and then a similar camera angle in Remake. You can even battle with the old angle, perched looking up at Cloud from the side.

Other developers have also released mods that focus on the characters in the game’s world. One person created a mod that puts Sephiroth in a Ronald McDonald skin and it’s truly horrifying. Another mod allows you to play through the entirety of the game with Cloud wearing one of his Wall Market dresses.

The creator hasn’t announced any plans to release the mod, but you can follow their work on their YouTube account.