Sunday night saw the announcement of the annual Golden Globe award winners to an audience of basically no one. The big winners of the night: The Power of the Dog and West Side Story.

Traditionally a gathering of tipsy celebrities televised on NBC for the enjoyment of us common folk, the Golden Globes are also known for being a big joke. Established in 1944 by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, a body of ... foreign press members ... the ceremony’s all but transformed into a meaningless milestone on the road to the Oscars, though a good enough reason to deliver some acceptance speeches, fire off some zingers, and deflate the seriousness of “award season” ever so slightly. But when a Los Angeles Times exposé from last February pinned down the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s dubious finances and severe lack of diversity, it was looking more or less like the Golden Globes was finally toast. No one really cared, and no one with integrity planned on showing up if the HFPA carried on. NBC canceled the 2022 broadcast with a mandate: “Change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right.”

But instead of taking time and doing the work, the HFPA just carried on. A month after hiring Snoop Dogg to announce its nominees (and making news for the mispronunciation of Ben Affleck and Denis Villeneuve, in a most amusing fashion), the organization held a private event with no livestream, no press access, and no famous faces. Members of the group read the winners over dinner, and the official Globes Twitter account blasted them out. Meanwhile, the Critics Choice Awards, arguably the next biggest awards org after the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and the HFPA, hoped to swoop in to fill the void with its own televised show, but due to COVID-19 concerns, the awards were delayed from their air date on The CW and TBS on Jan. 9. Sensible! Not the HFPA’s style.

Out of morbid curiosity, here are the winners of the inter-dimensional Golden Globe awards, and this now legendary tweet.

Best motion picture, drama

The Power of the Dog

Best actress in a motion picture, drama

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Best actor in a motion picture, drama

Will Smith, King Richard

Best motion picture, comedy or musical

West Side Story

Best actress in a motion picture, comedy or musical

Rachel Zegler, West Side Story

Best actor in a motion picture, comedy or musical

Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick… Boom!

Best director, motion picture

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Best supporting actress in a motion picture

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Best supporting actor in a motion picture

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Best original score, motion picture

Hans Zimmer, Dune

Best screenplay, motion picture

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Best animated feature film

Encanto

Best foreign language film

Drive My Car

Best original song, motion picture

“No Time to Die,” from No Time to Die

Best TV series, drama

Succession

Best actress in a TV series, drama

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Pose

Best actor in a TV series, drama

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Best TV series, comedy or musical

Hacks

Best actress in a TV series, comedy or musical

Jean Smart, Hacks

Best actor in a TV series, comedy or musical

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Best limited series or TV movie

The Underground Railroad

Best actress in a limited series or TV movie

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Best actor in a limited series or TV movie

Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Best supporting actress in a TV series

Sarah Snook, Succession

Best supporting actor in a TV series

O Yeong-su, Squid Game