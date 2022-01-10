First details on FromSoftware’s rumored new Armored Core leak

Dark Souls and Bloodborne developer FromSoftware used to be known primarily for its work on the Armored Core series, the mech-action franchise that once saw multiple releases per year on PlayStation platforms. But From hasn’t released a new Armored Core game since 2013, when Armored Core: Verdict Day hit PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360.

That will apparently change soon, based on leaked, unconfirmed details about the next Armored Core game posted by a member of the ResetEra forums who says they saw images and early gameplay video of the unannounced sequel as part of a consumer survey.

According to that poster, the survey included details about the new Armored Core’s setting and story, which center around “an unknown substance” called Melange “that could dramatically advance human society.” A supposed story description reads:

In the past, this substance caused a cosmic catastrophe on planet Bashtar that engulfed the surrounding star systems, and eventually its very existence was lost. Decades later, the Melange reaction was confirmed again on planet Bashtar. In search the unknown substance that should have been lost, various speculations began to swirl. Various parties are getting involved; the government, corporations, cultists, and known mercenaries … The protagonist is one of them.

The copy continues, describing the new Armored Core as a “third-person shooter mecha action title that lets you move around an overwhelmingly scaled map that represents a unique sci-fi world with dynamic mech action.” Players will supposedly face challenging enemies and “fierce battles both long and short range using guns and blades.”

Images (which are heavily watermarked) posted by ResetEra member Red Liquorice show desolate cities, ruined buildings, and other bleak-looking environments where a variety of mech types are doing battle. The rumored description of the new Armored Core promises a “high level of customization,” letting players build a mech to suit their play style — as previous Armored Core games have done.

FromSoftware president and Dark Souls director Hidetaka Miyazaki confirmed in a 2017 interview with IGN that the developer was working on a new Armored Core game alongside two other titles (the other two appear to have been Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice and VR game Déraciné, which were unannounced at the time). Also in 2017, sci-fi writer Ty Franck, half of the writing team that publishes The Expanse novels under the pen name James S.A. Corey, said that he had worked with FromSoftware on a secret project. Given FromSoftware’s notable collaboration with George R.R. Martin for Elden Ring, a similar partnership for an Armored Core reboot of sorts would make sense.

It’s unclear who would be publishing the new Armored Core, but given FromSoft’s relationship with Bandai Namco (which published Armored Core 5 and Armored Core: Verdict Day outside of Japan), that company seems a likely fit.

FromSoftware’s next game, Elden Ring, will be released Feb. 25 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.