 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Read five villain-packed pages of Mark Waid and Dan Mora’s Batman/Superman teamup comic

Waid returns to Superman for a prelude to an ongoing series

By Susana Polo
Art by: Mark Waid, Dan Mora/DC Comics
Part of Polygon’s 2022 Entertainment Guide

Mark Waid returns to the world of Superman (and Batman) in March, but first he and artist Dan Mora (Detective Comics) are staking a claim in Batman’s own Detective Comics. Starting on Jan. 25, the two will take over the title’s backup feature with a prelude to their own run on Batman/Superman.

Waid and Mora set their tale in a more colorful past of Batman and Superman — a time when Robin was still around and Superman’s secret identity was still a secret. After a vicious attack by the kryptonite-powered villain Metallo, Batman has to seek out the help of some unlikely allies ... the DC Universe’s biggest team of weirdos, the Doom Patrol. But that’s all in the pages of Batman/Superman.

The Detective Comics pages below, courtesy of DC Comics, find the trio of Batman, Superman, and Robin up against a very different foe: Poison Ivy. It must be nice for her plants to get some sun for once.

A page from the backup story of Detective Comics #1050 (2022).
A page from the backup story of Detective Comics #1050 (2022).
A page from the backup story of Detective Comics #1050 (2022).
A page from the backup story of Detective Comics #1050 (2022).
A page from the backup story of Detective Comics #1050 (2022).

This prelude to Waid and Mora’s Batman/Superman will kick off in Detective Comics with issue #1050. Batman/Superman #1 hits comics shelves on March 15.

Polygon’s 2022 Entertainment Guide

Loading comments...