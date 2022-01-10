 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Disguised Toast has been banned from Twitch after streaming Death Note anime

Toast is the second high profile ban this week

By Austen Goslin
Disguised Toast from his Youtube Channel Image: Disguised Toast’s YouTube channel

Popular variety streamer Jeremy “Disguised Toast” Wang has been banned from Twitch, after watching the anime Death Note on Stream. The ban came down on Monday night.

While the reason for the ban is not officially confirmed, it’s likely a result of a DMCA copyright strike handed down to Twitch by the rights holders of the anime. The ban appears to be similar to the one issued to Imane “Pokimane” Anys on Friday night. Anys, who streams for Offline TV, the same streaming group as Wang, received a DMCA complaint while streaming Avatar: The Last Airbender and was banned live on stream as well.

However, Anys’ punishment wasn’t too harsh. The suspension of her channel only lasted 48 hours, according to her tweets, before it was brought back online. Anys then went live with a 12-hour long stream on Monday morning, the day after she got her account back, and averaged around 27,000 viewers for most of the stream. Based on numbers from Twitchtracker, that’s around 6,000 more than she has averaged over the last month.

While the situations certainly seem similar, it’s still unclear if Wang’s channel will be back up in the same time frame as Anys’ channel. Wang himself has not offered an official comment on the ban, instead tweeting, “they really couldn’t have waited 20 more minutes huh?”

Many Twitch streamers over the last few months have been watching and reacting to copyrighted content in what streamers are calling the “TV meta.” While this meta has garnered many streamers impressive viewer numbers, the threat of DMCA strikes from the original owners of the shows was always looming. And with a second ban, it appears more could be on the way if streamers continue to broadcast various copyrighted content.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Update: Wang has tweeted more information about his ban, suggesting that it’s likely a month-long suspension.

