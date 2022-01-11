The Belchers have a quest to save the restaurant in the first trailer for The Bob’s Burgers Movie

The Belcher family finally has an adventure that only the big screen can handle. Bob, Linda, Louise, Tina, and Gene have to save their restaurant in the first trailer for The Bob’s Burgers Movie, which 20th Century Studios released Tuesday night during the CFP National Championship game. The Bob’s Burgers Movie is set to be released in theaters on May 27.

The trailer itself is light on plot and heavy on jokes, but the description on YouTube gives us a few more clues on what to expect. The movie centers around the family just after a sinkhole opens in front of the restaurant, forcing it to close its doors. Bob and Linda take Bob’s Burgers to the streets with a mobile food cart, which we see a few times in the trailer. Meanwhile, the kids go on a daring adventure to solve a store-saving mystery, which apparently involves horseback rides, jumping into the sinkhole itself, and playing a massive concert.

The Bob’s Burgers Movie has had a difficult road to make it to the big screen. The movie was first announced in 2017 and was scheduled for release in 2020. However, between COVID-19 delays and the Disney acquisition of Fox studios, which owns Bob’s Burgers, the movie ended up delayed two full years. Now, with the first full trailer released and a new premiere date of May 27, it seems that Bob and the family are finally going to make it to theaters.