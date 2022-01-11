 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

The Belchers have a quest to save the restaurant in the first trailer for The Bob’s Burgers Movie

New, 5 comments

Mother nature is trying to close Bob’s Burgers

By Austen Goslin

The Belcher family finally has an adventure that only the big screen can handle. Bob, Linda, Louise, Tina, and Gene have to save their restaurant in the first trailer for The Bob’s Burgers Movie, which 20th Century Studios released Tuesday night during the CFP National Championship game. The Bob’s Burgers Movie is set to be released in theaters on May 27.

The trailer itself is light on plot and heavy on jokes, but the description on YouTube gives us a few more clues on what to expect. The movie centers around the family just after a sinkhole opens in front of the restaurant, forcing it to close its doors. Bob and Linda take Bob’s Burgers to the streets with a mobile food cart, which we see a few times in the trailer. Meanwhile, the kids go on a daring adventure to solve a store-saving mystery, which apparently involves horseback rides, jumping into the sinkhole itself, and playing a massive concert.

The Bob’s Burgers Movie has had a difficult road to make it to the big screen. The movie was first announced in 2017 and was scheduled for release in 2020. However, between COVID-19 delays and the Disney acquisition of Fox studios, which owns Bob’s Burgers, the movie ended up delayed two full years. Now, with the first full trailer released and a new premiere date of May 27, it seems that Bob and the family are finally going to make it to theaters.

Loading comments...

The Latest

Fortnite’s new patch brings tornadoes and lightning storms

By Austen Goslin

The Assassin’s Creed Ezio trilogy is coming to Switch

By Michael McWhertor
1 comment / new

Watch the first scene of Mamoru Hosoda’s Belle, an anime riff on Beauty and the Beast

By Tasha Robinson

Lego delays Overwatch 2 set over concerns about Activision Blizzard ‘workplace culture’

By Michael McWhertor
4 comments / new

Phastos has his ‘a-ha!’ moment in exclusive Eternals deleted scene

By Matt Patches
3 comments / new

NBA 2K22 Locker Code guide

By Jeffrey Parkin