Destiny 2 trailer introduces The Witch Queen’s throne world

Hold onto your angstroms, fellow Guardians

By Owen S. Good

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen on Tuesday shared another 90-second table-setting cinematic ahead of the expansion’s Feb. 22 launch date. Viewers are introduced to the seductive and deadly fantasyland of Savathûn’s Throne World. (That’s right, Bungie is using a circumflex, not an umlaut! It’s the hot new diacritic for 2022.)

What dangers lurk inside the Throne World? Hold onto your diphthongs, Guardians, the battleground takes players from Savathûn’s palace to a mysterious and spooky swamp. Lore abounds, according to Bungie’s YouTube writeup: “All that she hides can be found here. Seek the truth and learn that, in this place, mystery makes its home in both the Darkness and the Light.”

Tuesday’s trailer follows by a month the longer trailer that premiered at The Game Awards 2021. That clip dealt with the first mission of The Witch Queen, which will bring a new location, a new raid, and kick off another year of season content. Players will also be able to craft their own weapons and will be introduced to the Glaive, a melee/projectile weapon hybrid.

