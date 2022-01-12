 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

A digital museum for lockpicking minigames is coming to Steam

New, 3 comments

Try your hand at lockpicking minigames from dozens of games

By Ana Diaz
a view of a lock-picking minigame Image: Dim Bulb Games

It’s time to dust off those lockpicking kits you’ve been hoarding. Dim Bulb Games is releasing Museum of Mechanics: Lockpicking to Steam on Thursday. For those unfamiliar, this “game” is part digital museum, part collection of minigames. As you take a walk through its digital space, you’ll be able to play a variety of lockpicking minigames from games and series like Mass Effect, Skyrim, and Fallout.

The game anthology is coming to Windows PC, macOS, and Linux, and the final release will contain locks from dozens of video games. (It’s also available on itch.io, if you prefer to download it there.) With this release coming to Steam, you’ll be able to compete in online leaderboards as well to see just how your hacking skills stack up.

Each minigame includes a note from professional game designers about it. As a game designer behind the museum, Johnnemann Nordhagen often found himself buying and downloading other games to study them. “How nice it would be, I thought, if someone collected all the references for particular ways of doing things in one place,” Nordhagen said on the Steam page.

The museum of lockpicking is just the first entry in a series of games dedicated to preserving video game mechanics. Nordhagen plans to create museums for other mechanics too, but for now, we have plenty of locks to pick.

Next Up In News

Loading comments...

The Latest

Squid Game is disrupting Hollywood’s safe awards season

By David Grossman
11 comments / new

Uh oh, Superman & Lois is going there

By Joshua Rivera
12 comments / new

No Way Home Memes make Doc Ock look scarier without the arms

By Cass Marshall
1 comment / new

NBA 2K22 Locker Code guide

By Jeffrey Parkin

Warhammer 40K miniatures now available via subscription in the US

By Charlie Hall
5 comments / new

Sony keeps PS4 factories churning to relieve pressure from PS5 demand

By Owen S. Good
13 comments / new